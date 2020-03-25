Floyd Cardoz, winner of Bravo's "Top Chef Masters" season three, is dead at 59.

According to Scroll.In, an Indian publication, the chef's family confirmed his death was due to the coronavirus, after testing positive on March 18. He passed away Wednesday in New Jersey.

He is survived by his wife Barkha and two sons, Justin and Peter.

Just last week, Cardoz posted a photo of himself at a New York hospital on Instagram, saying he was "feeling feverish" and "hugely anxious about my state of health."

"Bravo and the 'Top Chef' family are deeply saddened by the passing of Chef Floyd Cardoz," Bravo said in a statement. "Floyd was a talented chef who competed and won 'Top Chef Masters'. He was thoughtful, kind and his smile illuminated a room. He was an inspiration to chefs around the world and we offer our deepest sympathy to his family and friends."

On Twitter, "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi also shared her condolences.

"@floydcardoz made us all so proud. Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was," she wrote. "He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch. This is a huge loss not only for the professional food world, but for Indians everywhere. My heart goes out to his wife Barkha and their whole family. RIP Floyd."

Added Tom Colicchio, "Thoughts are with Floyd's family, rest peacefully my friend."

Nigella Lawson also called the news "heartbreaking," while Andrew Zimmern called Cardoz "A great chef, groundbreaking in so many ways, a generous human, resilient of spirit and loved his family, his garden and our restaurant world so much."

"I'm stunned," added Zimmern, who shared one of Cardoz's recipes and added, "I know what I'm eating tonight for dinner."