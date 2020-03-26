A California social media influencer claims he is in the hospital with coronavirus just days after licking a public toilet for an online challenge.

The young man, known as Larz, revealed his diagnosis on Sunday in a since-deleted Tweet, writing, "I tested positive for Coronavirus." He also posted footage of himself in a hospital bed, according to Daily Mail.

The announcement comes just days after Larz, who also goes by GayShawnMendes on Twitter, posted a video of himself rubbing his tongue on a toilet seat in a public restroom with the caption, "RT to spread awareness for the Coronavirus :)"

An influencer called Larz who licked a toilet seat to mock #Coronavirus, posted footage from a hospital saying that he has tested positive for the disease. https://t.co/JpcVQdKdpv — News18.com (@news18dotcom) March 26, 2020

It's unclear if his reported case of COVID-19 was linked to the prank.

His Twitter account has since been suspended.

The viral stunt was first started by TikTok sensation Ava Louise, who shared a clip of her licking the toilet seat in an airplane on March 14.

The video, which has been viewed over 596,000 times, included the words "coronavirus challenge' and was captioned, "Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane."

These idiots want to be rich & famous so they do stupid shit for attention! All you're going to be known for is the idiots who licked a toilet! Hopefully no one gets the virus from you and dies so you could be a famous toilet licker! #larz #avalouise #CoronaVirusChallenge https://t.co/8VEIvAZ5Rt — Melissa ♥'s CU (@Fizzy1277) March 25, 2020

Dumbass #Larz went and got himself the #Coronavirus 😂. I ain’t even upset about it. Serves his ass right. Hopefully the other bitch that did it gets it too! If you’re this stupid, you deserve to be taken. Waste of air. — Sas (@neednolastname) March 25, 2020

Piers Morgan called Larz "scum" on "Good Morning Britain" and said, "Karma is a strange thing. If you behave in such a reckless, moronic, selfish manner, karma will catch up with you."

Twitter users also slammed the influencer for behaving irresponsibly in the midst of a pandemic that has 492,034 reported cases of coronavirus and 22,175 deaths globally.

"These idiots want to be rich & famous so they do stupid shit for attention! All you're going to be known for is the idiots who licked a toilet! Hopefully no one gets the virus from you and dies so you could be a famous toilet licker!" wrote one critic.

This isn't the first time Larz has admitted to disgusting pranks as he revealed he has licked tubs of ice cream and spit mouth wash back into the bottles in grocery stores during an episode of "Dr. Phil."

"I don't talk to my family," Larz explained to Dr Phil. "They're irrelevant. None of them have followers. If they got followers or got rich I'd probably talk to them again."

