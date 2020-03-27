A teen working a drive-thru while her high school is closed due to the coronavirus found out she is valedictorian when her high school administrator pulled up to the window to deliver the good news.

Michelle Floering -- the secondary principal of Grand Traverse Academy in Michigan -- surprised senior Kaitlyn Watson by pretending to be just another customer at the local Culver's when she asked to speak with Watson.

"Hi Kaitlyn. So, I got you on camera because I want to announce something to you today," Michelle said during a touching clip that has gone viral. "You are GTA's 2020 class valedictorian!"

With a look of shock and an adorable jump of excitement, Kaitlyn replied, "I am? Oh my gosh! Thank you so much!"

"You're welcome," Michelle said beaming. "And I know we have to stay six feet away so I can't give you a hug, but congratulations."

Kaitlyn couldn't contain her happiness as she continued her tiny leaps of joy, while repeating her appreciation.

"Well deserved," Michelle said as she cracked a joke about waiting for her credit card from Katiyln's co-worker.

It was a moment of pure bliss for Kaitlyn and a reminder of the creative ways we can keep in contact with each other during these social distancing times.

The video was first shared on Grand Traverse Academy's Facebook page on Wednesday with the caption, "An extended school break and social distancing did not stop Michelle Floering, Secondary principal, from finding a way to give one of our seniors some exciting news! Congratulations, Kaitlyn!"

