A reporter in Montana became the new viral sensation after his priceless reaction to an approaching herd of bison.

Trying to film a segment for KTVM-NBC on coronavirus-related closures at Yellowstone Park on Wednesday, Deion Broxton spotted the majestic beasts out of the corner of his eye and decided they were a little too close for comfort.

"Oh, my god. Oh my god," he said while his eyes kept darting over to check on the gigantic animals. After appearing to debate whether or not to start his monologue, Broxton wisely chose to abort the mission.

There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today! pic.twitter.com/sdrBvojpwF — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 25, 2020

"Oh no, I'm not messing with you," the reporter hilariously explained, while he quickly moved away from his spot over to the safety of his car.

And social media, rightfully so, fell in love.

"We all need this right now. The look on his face. Who imagines they'll be faced with that?" posted one fan, as another wrote, "Some days, we are ALL Deion Broxton."

Comedian/actor David Alann Grier even shared, "Me every daaaaaaay!"

Although the bison didn't make the cut in the first footage, Broxton later posted a short clip of three of the hairy, would-be film bombers.

Here's the video of the bison I shot once I got a safe distance away lol pic.twitter.com/uL3XiR2ISR — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 26, 2020

"They always say, 'Stay at least 25 yards away from mammals,'" Broxton said during an interview with The Baltimore Sun. "But that damn bison broke the 25-yard barrier and I was like, 'Uhhh, I'm not dealing with this!'"

Broxton told the publication there were seven bison grazing near him when he noticed one started to stare at him before slowly making his way over to the reporter.

And that was enough for Broxton to peace out.

Deion is 24k gold. He's my new pandemic hero because he finally got me to LAUGH about something this week. Glad he didn't get trampled, ha ha ha ha. Love this guy! — *I'M* Not Cosette (@Cosette2016) March 26, 2020

Me every daaaaaaay! 😳 — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) March 26, 2020

"I don't know if he was actually going to come at me, but I knew I didn't want to stick around to find out," he said. "I wasn't trying to be on CNN for being killed by a bison."

As of Friday morning, the clip had over 10 million views, as it was a much-needed moment of levity for many during the somber coronavirus lockdown.

"I've posted funny videos before, but never gotten a response like this," Broxton told the outlet. "When you're out in the field sometimes you just get some gems."

Check out more hilarious reactions below!

This is how I feel about 2020 in general. — Marco Mannone (@MarcoMannone) March 25, 2020

Respect! You kept your head and got the @#$% out of there safely. — Malcolm P. Johnson (@admiralmpj) March 25, 2020

As a conservation photographer, I totally understand your reaction!! LMAO!! 😅😅😅@TheNatureNut pic.twitter.com/Y2kflneTkM — Amanda Blount 🌊 (@amandablount2) March 25, 2020

You know I’m really half white when my first instinct is to walk towards those beautiful creatures and try to touch them 😂 — Ana Lydia Monaco (@analydiamonaco) March 26, 2020

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram