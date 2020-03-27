News By TooFab Staff |
Watch Reporter's Hilarious Reaction to Oncoming Herd of Bison in Viral Clip
View Photos
YouTube
Social Distancing Has Celebs Saying 'Take Me Back'

He claimed one of the gigantic beasts wouldn't stop staring at him while slowly approaching.

A reporter in Montana became the new viral sensation after his priceless reaction to an approaching herd of bison.

Trying to film a segment for KTVM-NBC on coronavirus-related closures at Yellowstone Park on Wednesday, Deion Broxton spotted the majestic beasts out of the corner of his eye and decided they were a little too close for comfort.

"Oh, my god. Oh my god," he said while his eyes kept darting over to check on the gigantic animals. After appearing to debate whether or not to start his monologue, Broxton wisely chose to abort the mission.

"Oh no, I'm not messing with you," the reporter hilariously explained, while he quickly moved away from his spot over to the safety of his car.

And social media, rightfully so, fell in love.

"We all need this right now. The look on his face. Who imagines they'll be faced with that?" posted one fan, as another wrote, "Some days, we are ALL Deion Broxton."

Comedian/actor David Alann Grier even shared, "Me every daaaaaaay!"

Although the bison didn't make the cut in the first footage, Broxton later posted a short clip of three of the hairy, would-be film bombers.

"They always say, 'Stay at least 25 yards away from mammals,'" Broxton said during an interview with The Baltimore Sun. "But that damn bison broke the 25-yard barrier and I was like, 'Uhhh, I'm not dealing with this!'"

Broxton told the publication there were seven bison grazing near him when he noticed one started to stare at him before slowly making his way over to the reporter.

And that was enough for Broxton to peace out.

"I don't know if he was actually going to come at me, but I knew I didn't want to stick around to find out," he said. "I wasn't trying to be on CNN for being killed by a bison."

As of Friday morning, the clip had over 10 million views, as it was a much-needed moment of levity for many during the somber coronavirus lockdown.

"I've posted funny videos before, but never gotten a response like this," Broxton told the outlet. "When you're out in the field sometimes you just get some gems."

Check out more hilarious reactions below!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram Stars Open Their Homes to Foster and Adopt Puppies During Coronavirus Pandemic

#Coronavirus
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In News

Carson Daly Details Unique Circumstances for Wife Giving Birth Amid Pandemic

Carson Daly Details Unique Circumstances for Wife Giving Birth Amid Pandemic
Wuhan Coronavirus 'Patient Zero' Speaks

Wuhan Coronavirus 'Patient Zero' Speaks
Khloe Claps Back at One Commenter Over Tristan/Jordyn 'Hypocrisy'
Savage Celebrity Clapbacks

Khloe Claps Back at One Commenter Over Tristan/Jordyn 'Hypocrisy'
Watch Reporter's Hilarious Reaction to Oncoming Herd of Bison in Viral Clip

Watch Reporter's Hilarious Reaction to Oncoming Herd of Bison in Viral Clip
Cheyenne and Cory Hash It Out After He Says She's 'Not Focused' on Daughter
exclusive video

Cheyenne and Cory Hash It Out After He Says She's 'Not Focused' on Daughter
Khloe Watched KUWTK Premiere with Tristan and It Was 'Awkward'

Khloe Watched KUWTK Premiere with Tristan and It Was 'Awkward'