Don't expect to be keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian later this season on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," after the reality star has stepped away from the show.

Following the premiere last week, Kourt re-tweeted a viewer saying she needed to "quit" the show, adding, "I did. Bye." Appearing on "The View" this morning from her Calabasas home, Kim Kardashian confirmed her sister wasn't joking.

Kim said Kourtney was "taking time off from filming" come the show's mid-season. "I'm sure if we're filming and she comes down to dinner, of course we'll see her on,"she added. "But as far as her getting a schedule of where to be and what time and places and all that, that's not really gonna happen for her for a while."

The decision came after Kourtney continued to express frustration with filming in the premiere, complaining about having to get her glam on to shoot. "She'd complain every time she'd be there and be such a buzzkill, but not make a definitive choice," Kim continued, adding Kourtney's "limbo was really frustrating for everyone."

The premiere also included a physical altercation between the two sisters that ended in kicks, scratches and slaps.

"I never want to result to violence like that," Kim said on "The View." She added, "Looking back, it also made me realize what Kourtney's really feeling and going through ... It made me more sympathetic to her situation."

"I think what people didn't see is I had all these scratches," said Kim, explaining why she went so hard at her sister at the end of the episode. "I was bleeding ... [I] saw red." She added that production was shut down for a week after the incident.

.@KimKardashian West shares what life has been like in her home with four kids while social distancing, saying she has a “newfound respect for teachers.”



"You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.” https://t.co/gWnO6smvmY pic.twitter.com/wmjljQuiDh — The View (@TheView) March 31, 2020

During her appearance on "The View," Kim also spoke about how lockdown has been going for her entire family, as she's hunkered down with her four kids and Kanye West.

"Today was the first day that I actually brushed my hair and put on some makeup," she said. "I had Kylie -- she's been the only sister that I've seen -- I had her come over and do my makeup because she's so much better at it than me. We're taking this extremely seriously. We haven't seen any sisters and let me say, being at home with four kids, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door ... it's really tough."

That being said, she added that she does love having time with Kanye, since they travel so much in their regular lives.

"I think the family part of it all, going on walks outside, we've watched every single movie you can possibly imagine. I've been showing the kids all these '80s movies like 'Harry and the Henderson' and stuff that they wouldn't watch and it's so much fun," she continued. "I love all the family bonding stuff. I've been doing laundry and cooking, the kids just got on Spring Break, thank god. Being a teacher too -- I have a newfound respect for teachers. They deserve so much. It's been tough juggling it all and you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids."

She added that the whole family has Zoom dinners together where they'll each make their own plates, before eating and talking in front of their computers. They also keep in touch via FaceTime and a family group text.

"It was just really nice to see Kylie this morning, even just for a second while she was doing my makeup," said Kim. "And even just everything we wanted to catch up on. Our kids haven't see each other, the cousins haven't played together."