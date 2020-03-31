On Monday, the Bachelor star confirmed her daughter was in the ICU on life support.
Michelle Money is keeping her followers updated on her daughter Brielle's condition following a skateboarding accident.
On Monday, the "Bachelor" star revealed her 15-year-old daughter was in the ICU on life support following the incident, where she was placed in a medically-induced coma and underwent surgery to relieve some of the pressure on her brain.
According to a new post from Money on Tuesday, "surgery went great."
"Her numbers are in a really good place," she added. "Two more days to let the brain swell up and monitor until taking her off of sedation to see what we find. Thank you again for the prayers. You will never know." She also included the hashtag #prayforbrie.
This was two hours before the accident. We decided to put makeup on and go to the gas station and grab a drink. I told her I would let her drive my car in the parking lot as she is working on driving soon. She told me she was awesome at parking! 😂Lol! (She lied) We have so much fun together! She is my favorite human! I can’t wait to hear her laugh again! Surgery went great. Her numbers are in a really good place. Two more days to let the brain swell up and monitor until taking her off of sedation to see what we find. Thank you again for the prayers. You will never know. ❤️#prayforbrie
Along with the update, Money shared a video of her and her daughter taken just two hours before Brielle's accident.
"We decided to put makeup on and go to the gas station and grab a drink. I told her I would let her drive my car in the parking lot as she is working on driving soon," wrote Money. "She told me she was awesome at parking! 😂Lol! (She lied) We have so much fun together! She is my favorite human! I can’t wait to hear her laugh again! Surgery went great."
In another post from Monday afternoon, Money explained she was alone because only one parent was allowed inside the hospital at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions, she also thanked everyone for their support and prayers.
Broken hearted that Brielles dad cannot be in here with me. He has been sitting in his car in the parking lot not knowing what else to do. Only one parent at a time per 24 hour period due to the virus. I do not think I am capable of leaving her but her dad needs time too. I’m a mess. She is doing well. Stable and pushing. This surgery will be very helpful. Thank you for the prayers. We feel them. We see them working. Thank you for the messages. All of them. I see them all. So does Ryan and Mike and our families. I’ll keep updating. #prayforbrie
"This is my worst nightmare and no mother should ever have to go through this," she said. "It is just heart-wrenching. I'm praying for her to pull through this, to get the swelling down so we can see what kind of damage has been done. She's fighting, so keep her in her prayers, keep praying for her. I have been an absolute mess and have not slept, I'm forcing myself to sleep while she gets this procedure done. I love you guys ... I'll keep you posted."
Her first post showed Brielle in the ICU, as Money said the teenager "suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull."
She thanked the neighbor who found Brielle while on a walk and called 911. "I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful," wrote Money. "Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love. Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through."
Michelle also issued a warning: "This is the worst experience of my life. ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK."
Michelle competed on Brad Womack's season of "The Bachelor" and later won the first season of "Bachelor in Paradise".
Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support. She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital. Please- I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so. She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life. ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK. Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful. Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love. Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through. #PrayForBrie