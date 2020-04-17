News By TooFab Staff |
Burglar Gorges Himself as He Self-Quarantines In Restaurant for Four Days
View Photos
New Haven PD/Instagram
How Celebrities Are Passing the Time In Self-Isolation

He allegedly went through 70 bottles of liquor during his illicit stay.

A man in Connecticut has been arrested for self-quarantining in a closed restaurant.

On Tuesday, New Haven Police Department responded to reports of a burglary at Soul de Cuba Café, after a manager found a man asleep inside. When officers arrived, they found the man -- later identified as Louis Angel Ortiz -- on nearby Crown Street "in possession of a bottle of the restaurant's rum."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos Detail Healthy Sex Life, As Andy Says This Is the Longest He's Gone Without It

View Story

After reviewing security footage, police discovered he had actually broken in on Saturday, and had spent the next four days helping himself to thousands of dollars worth of the restaurant's food, liquor, and beer.

In addition to dining at the empty restaurant, investigators said Ortiz had been taking beverages and property from the building the whole time.

The manager told police that the eatery had been shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, and that he had only stumbled across the break-in while performing a routine check.

Colton Underwood Talks Coronavirus Battle, Reveals Why He Deleted Tweet Criticizing Trump

View Video

He estimated the loss of food and beverages at several thousand dollars, including around 70 bottles of stolen or consumed liquor.

Ortiz was charged with burglary third degree, larceny third degree and criminal mischief first degree, as well as failure to appear for an earlier warrant, and was held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty/Instagram How Celebrities Are Self-Isolating During Coronavirus Lockdown

#Coronavirus
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In News

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Walking Dead Finale ... Whenever It Airs
exclusive

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Walking Dead Finale ... Whenever It Airs
Burglar Gorges Himself as He Self-Quarantines In Restaurant for Four Days

Burglar Gorges Himself as He Self-Quarantines In Restaurant for Four Days
Joaquin Phoenix Was Up Against Freddie Prinze Jr. for Batman Role In Doomed Film

Joaquin Phoenix Was Up Against Freddie Prinze Jr. for Batman Role In Doomed Film
Drew Carey on Why He Forgave His Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick's Alleged Murderer

Drew Carey on Why He Forgave His Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick's Alleged Murderer
Twitter Stunned As Trump Calls for Protesters to Rebel Against State Lockdowns

Twitter Stunned As Trump Calls for Protesters to Rebel Against State Lockdowns
Ripa, Consuelos and Cohen Get Real About Their Sex Lives

Ripa, Consuelos and Cohen Get Real About Their Sex Lives