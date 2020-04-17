A man in Connecticut has been arrested for self-quarantining in a closed restaurant.

On Tuesday, New Haven Police Department responded to reports of a burglary at Soul de Cuba Café, after a manager found a man asleep inside. When officers arrived, they found the man -- later identified as Louis Angel Ortiz -- on nearby Crown Street "in possession of a bottle of the restaurant's rum."

After reviewing security footage, police discovered he had actually broken in on Saturday, and had spent the next four days helping himself to thousands of dollars worth of the restaurant's food, liquor, and beer.

In addition to dining at the empty restaurant, investigators said Ortiz had been taking beverages and property from the building the whole time.

The manager told police that the eatery had been shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, and that he had only stumbled across the break-in while performing a routine check.

He estimated the loss of food and beverages at several thousand dollars, including around 70 bottles of stolen or consumed liquor.

Ortiz was charged with burglary third degree, larceny third degree and criminal mischief first degree, as well as failure to appear for an earlier warrant, and was held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

