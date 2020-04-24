Lysol Forced to Warn People Against Drinking or Injecting Products After Trump Suggestion

The makers of Lysol and Dettol were forced to warn people not to ingest their products on Friday after the President suggested a disinfectant injection could be a way to battle coronavirus.

Reckitt Benckiser issued a statement revealing that "Due to recent speculation and social media activity" the company had been asked "whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate" against COVID-19.

"As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," the statement warned.

"As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information."

The inquiry came after Donald Trump's most recent press briefing on the virus, where he suggested injecting disinfectants to "clean" the virus from the lungs was something doctors should look into.

No joke - we had a patient swallow Lysol as a #disinfectant a couple of weeks ago to prevent COVID19 infection. He made it out of the hospital after his gastrectomy...

This kind of nonsense is absolutely mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/gaVMYh0IY4 — Jonathan Spicer MD PhD (@DoctorJSpicer) April 23, 2020

After a US Department of Homeland Security study found that the virus dies in direct sunlight, he also suggested somehow getting light "inside of the body."

"So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous - whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light," the POTUS pondered, addressing Dr Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response co-ordinator. "And I think you said that hasn't been checked but you're going to test it?"

"And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside of the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you're going to test that too? Sounds interesting."

He went on: "And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that? By injection inside or almost a cleaning?

"Because you see it gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it'd be interesting to check that. So you're going to have to use medical doctors, but it sounds interesting to me."

He added, pointing to his head, "I'm not a doctor. But I'm, like, a person that has a good you-know-what."

By Friday morning, #Lysol, #disinfectant, Dr. Birx, #Clorox, 25th Amendment, #DontDrinkBleach, #TrumpIsNotADoctor and #TidePodPresident were all top trends on Twitter.

There have been almost 890,000 recorded cases of COVID-19 in the US so far, and more than 50,000 deaths.

