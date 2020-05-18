David Arquette Confirmed to Star In Scream 5, First OG Star to Sign On

Everett Collection

Dewey's back in action!

The ball is officially rolling on "Scream 5," as the first casting announcement was revealed Monday morning. David Arquette, who has played police officer-turned-Sheriff Dewey Riley since the 1996 film, is in.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my 'Scream' family, old and new," the actor said in a statement obtained by The Wrap via Spyglass Media Group, the production company making the movie. "'Scream' has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.'"

The fourth sequel is coming from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the directing team behind "Ready or Not." It will be the first installment not directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015.

Kevin Williamson, who wrote the first two movies, is on board as an executive producer -- while James Vanderbilt ("Zodiac") and Guy Busick ("Ready or Not") are co-writing the script.

The news comes after franchise star Neve Campbell confirmed she's been in talks to return and said the directors came to her "with such a great appreciation for Wes' work and they really want to honor it and that meant a lot to me."

Speaking with TooFab, Matthew Lillard -- who played killer Stu in the first movie -- said that Neve's involvement would be a good sign for the fifth movie. "I guarantee you Neve is a voracious protector of Wes like nobody else," he added. "She won't do it unless there's a really clear idea that she's excited about."

He also said he'd jump at the opportunity to return, though admitted it would be unlikely -- even if his character was originally supposed to appear in "Scream 3."

"Yes, yes, I'm available, yes, yes!" he exclaimed when asked if he'd be interested in coming back, should he ever be asked.

"Yes, obviously. That's like Stacey Abrams openly campaigning for the vice presidency," he joked. "There's nobody that wouldn't want to come back and reprise a role they got to do when they were a boy and be able to do something different as a man would be exciting. You just don't get that opportunity often."