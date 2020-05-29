RHONY's Leah McSweeney Battles Ramona Singer and Daughter Avery for Criticizing Drunk Antics

Bravo

Calling Ramona "the woman who defecates on hotel room floors," Leah says her RHONY costar has no grounds to be "embarrassed that I got shitfaced."

Leah McSweeney is calling out Ramona Singer for her own sloppy antics, after the "Real Housewives of New York" OG criticized the newcomer for her drunk behavior on last night's episode.

Thursday's new hour showed McSweeney go absolutely insane during a clambake Ramona held for the women in Newport, Rhode Island. After having too much to drink, Leah went from fun drunk to confrontational -- a situation made worse when Ramona disinvited McSweeney's sister from joining the trip.

Words really can't do the dinner justice -- just watch the video here:

Before the episode even aired, Leah preemptively explained her behavior, before railing on Ramona for perceived hypocrisy.

"Hurricane season is here and tonight it's 'Hurricane Leah.' I want to preface this episode by saying I went on this trip to Rhode Island not really wanting to even go," she explained. "I didn’t know the women that well at this point, and I was in an already-vulnerable mood. I wanted my sister there for support. She was also six months postpartum and looking forward to her first baby-free overnight trip. Moms: haven't we all been there?"

"Tune in tonight for Ramona. Watch her get embarrassed by MY 'bad' behavior," she continued. "Yes, you heard it right: the woman who defecates on hotel room floors (and expects others to clean it up), who calls her own friends fat, and who tries to flex on IG during a pandemic is supposedly embarrassed that I got shitfaced. Please!"

She then promised to "save the rest" for the reunion.

As the episode aired, McSweeney got even more steamed when Ramona and her daughter Avery threw more shade her way on Instagram.

"This is nuts, I'm embarrassed for you," said Avery in a video shared to her stories. In another, Avery wrote, "This is next level horrible. I am cringing."

"I wasn't happy," added Ramona, before Avery celebrated her mom for handling the situation "with grace."

Leah began sharing fan messages sent to her on Instagram about Ramona and Avery's posts. Over one note, McSweeney added, "@RamonaSinger are you sure you wanna involve @averysinger in our drama? She's 25 so she's fair game to me." She continued, "In fact, I'm closer in age to her than I am to you."

Over another message, Leah told Avery to "sit down sweetie" and asked Ramona, "seriously why are you involving ur daughter?

Leah also shared other viewer's Story calling the two Singers "trash for judging" Leah, saying "you aren't better than her. You r below her." Another read, "It's ok Avery, we've been embarrassed for you for YEARS."