Stephanie Pratt Dragged for Tweeting 'Shoot the Looters' During George Floyd Protests

Getty/SplashNews

Though she didn't post anything about George Floyd or #BlackLivesMatter, the "Hills" star had plenty of thoughts about the protests themselves.

Stephanie Pratt's own past came back to haunt her after she fired off a tweet calling for looters to be shot on Sunday night.

"The Hills" star shared her criticism of ongoing protests in Los Angeles following the killing of George Floyd. As peaceful demonstrations have sprung up around the country, so too have instances of looting and vandalism. Pratt, however, only focused on the latter.

In her first post since Floyd's death, Pratt simply tweeted, "Get it together America," before focusing her attention on the protests.

"Anyone else sobbing watching their town being burned down?" she shared Sunday. "Where the f--k is the national guard- Santa Monica is burning!!!!!!"

"Shoot the looters - using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down," she then added, causing major backlash in her comments.

While the post generated 1.7K likes, it sparked nearly 3x as many comments, most of which pointed out that Pratt herself had been arrested for shoplifting $1,300 worth of clothes from a Hawaii Neiman Marcus in 2006. Her mug shot was a common response.

Oh cause I thought the thief who shoplifted more than $1,300 worth of clothing from Neiman Marcus said some.... https://t.co/EypzndREp7 pic.twitter.com/iopLe7E7Wd — Angela Babicz (@angelababicz) June 1, 2020 @angelababicz

Why would you tweet something so stupid? Have you not learned anything from your commander and chief’s tweets? You’re insighting more violence. pic.twitter.com/b2CMXz82C7 — Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) June 1, 2020 @meagantandy

Wow, meanwhile no one shot you while looting Neiman’s. pic.twitter.com/ZHjet4wnQw — STREAM ‘WARM BODIES’ NOW!!! 🔥🔥🔥 (@oohmarqui) June 1, 2020 @oohmarqui

"We were simply out of our minds on opiates and could see no logical reason why we would not be allowed to do exactly as we wanted," Pratt said of her arrest in her memoir "Made In Reality. "And what we wanted was a bunch of Marc Jacobs dresses, some Marni jewelry, probably a few Pucci bathing suits and some other random Hawaii glamour wear."

"The evidence was undeniable," she said. "The [security] tapes aside, we had tried to leave the store covered in unpaid-for goods, tags dangling from every part of us."

Continuing to share her outrage over looting at Urban Outfitters in Santa Monica, she tweeted news footage and added, "My heart breaks for all of these businesses around LA affected. First the quarantine & now this."

My heart breaks for all of these businesses around LA affected. First the quarantine & now this pic.twitter.com/PO96Kr6w3i — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) June 1, 2020 @stephaniepratt

Again, her post was met with backlash, as she was criticized for caring "more for material things than actual lives."