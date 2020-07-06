Hollywood Mourns the Death of Broadway Star Nick Cordero After COVID-19 Battle

Getty

After spending 90 days in the hospital battling the coronavirus (COVID-19), Nick Cordero has died. He was 41.

Cordero passed away Sunday, July 4 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, leaving behind his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," Kloots, who had documented his battle on social media, confirmed Sunday on Instagram .

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

"I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we've received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands," she continued. "As I sang the last line to him, 'They'll give you hell but don't you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,' I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man."

After his death was confirmed, Broadway stars and more Hollywood friends and fans turned to social media to show support and share tributes to the late actor.

Cordero’s longtime friend Zach Braff shared his tribute on Instagram, also revealing the last text message her received from Cordero.

"Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side. I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn't care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart," he wrote.

"The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis," added Braff. "I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power."

Younger star, Hilary Duff, showed her support for Kloots on Instagram.

"Hey Amanda, we were really praying daily for you guys. It was a constant conversation in our house. Seriously, if not every day, every other day we would talk about Nick and his progress and you and your baby and pray he would kick this things ass," she wrote.

"The positivity you have demonstrated has been fierce and fearless and seemed super human when I’m sure the struggle felt lonely and terrifying at times,” the 32-year-old star continued. "The strength you have shone [sic] for Elvis is a beautiful, selfless quality that is hard to possess. Way to go mama. Bravo. I know you will keep smiling and carry your love for Nick and who he was throughout you and Elvis' lifetime. I'm sorry for the sorrow…But just know that so many people personally or strangers now are sending you mountains of love."

Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted, "Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight."

Actress Viola Davis, tweeted, "RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels."

Priscilla Presley tweeted, "I'm so shocked to see the news today that Nick has passed. My heart and soul goes out to Nick Cordero’s beautiful wife and family. Rest In Peace, Nick.”

Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson, wrote: "Incredibly sad news. Can we please do what we need to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn't care how healthy you are. It doesn't care if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn't care if you are tired of wearing a mask. Reign. It. In."

Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020 @Lin_Manuel

I am so incredibly sad to lose such a wonderful friend and musical partner, #NickCordero. Please consider donating to their GoFundMe/sharing. Amanda will need all the support and love we can offer. GoFundMe here -https://t.co/4heD86hlO2.https://t.co/usx6Mi3M1L — Michael J Moritz Jr (@MichaelJMoritz) July 6, 2020 @MichaelJMoritz

So unbelievably sorry for Nick & his family. Please let this unimaginable horror be a lesson to all of us. Doesn't matter your age or fitness or even what 1 or 2 tests tell you - COVID doesn't give a damn. Wear a mask, stay home, protect each other. This is just getting worse. https://t.co/Z0VzW3HZdD — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 6, 2020 @druidDUDE

Heartbreaking doesn’t even begin to cover what this is. Nick’s wife, Amanda, is a phenom of a human being, and all of my love is with her and little Elvis tonight. https://t.co/RkG9HjeR4B — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) July 6, 2020 @PattiMurin

Sara Bareilles -- who wrote the music and lyrics for Broadway musical "Waitress," in which Nick starred -- also shared her own tribute.

The 40-year-old singer and songwriter wrote: "Broken hearted and sending love to Nick's family. He was light. Kind and gentle. Talented and humble. Funny and friendly. The best laugh. Sending so much love to the love warrior @amandakloots and little Elvis, and an immense hug to any one who is feeling the loss of this giant heart. Rest In Peace dear Nick. We love you. ❤️#sugarbutterfamily."

"The Book of Mormon" star Josh Gad, wrote, "My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to ⁦@amandakloots, Elvis & and entire family. RIP Nick"

I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero — james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 6, 2020 @jamesmiglehart

🙏🏽💔Amanda Kloots’ husband, Nick Cordero,41 passed away this from COVID-19 complications. I’ve been following this story since the beginning (13 weeks)

Watching Amanda rally so hard with positivity, music and love always with a smile on her face. This is just crushing😢😢😢 RIH pic.twitter.com/8Abdab7BGm — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 6, 2020 @hollyrpeete

What a fighter but my god this is devastating news. Much love to Nick’s family and friends. Damn. RIP Nick. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/HfX2QHGtA7 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 6, 2020 @billyeichner

RIP Nick Cordero 💔💔💔

Sending love to Amanda and Elvis — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 6, 2020 @OfficialBPeters

Susan Kelechi Watsom, who stars in This Is Us, shared, "God Bless you and Godspeed #NickCordero. @amandakloots my heart breaks for you and your son. #ripNickCordero."

Frankie J. Grande, who starred in "Rock of Ages" alongside Cordero, mourned on Instagram as well.

"My heart is broken over the loss of my friend Nick Cordero. as soon as I met him I knew God placed him in my life for a reason," he wrote. "He showed me such love, leadership through kindness, strength during difficult times, a true appreciation of life no matter what was happening around him."

"He made me smile and laugh when I was down and was magical to share the stage with. Onstage, backstage, offstage Nick Cordero was one of the finest people I have ever had the chance to meet, work with or just call a friend,” the Celebrity Big Brother star continued. "He was taken too soon. He deserved more time to be here with his family and more time to continue to share the gift of his life with the world. But I know he will live on in me, for I remain forever changed for having known him. He will live on in his beautiful wife @amandakloots and his beautiful son Elvis. He will live on in the smiles of every audience member he ever touched with his brilliant voice and catching charm. He will live on through his MUSIC. When he sang 'Just be yourself, you might get slapped like it's a crime. Don't you bat an eye. Live your life' I listened. I watched you do it Nick in your own life and I vow to you my friend to continue to do it in my life in your name. I love you Nick. And am truly blessed to have known you. ‘See you on the flippily-dippily!’ #ripnickcordero.”

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.