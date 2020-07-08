Chrissy Teigen Slams Accusations of Being on Jeffrey Epstein's Flight Log

Getty

Chrissy Teigen found herself having to explain she was not on Jeffrey Epstein's flight log, once again.

As interest in the late, convicted sex offender has been renewed with the arrest of his longtime partner Ghislaine Maxwell, trolls descended upon social media on Wednesday to bring up the unfounded claim that the supermodel and her husband, John Legend, were part of Epstein's flight log.

"It is honestly a miracle I haven't blown myself up," she said in response to a since-deleted tweet claiming she was on Epstein's plane and is now playing the victim card.

As one troll pressed that she must have been flying around with the alleged pedophile, Teigen posted, "if we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this "manifest", I'd be a victim."

Teigen appeared to lose her cool as a tweet accused her of being on the plane when she was 12, adding, "If she doesn't speak out about the activities that took place and who she saw then she is complicit."

"'even if you WERE 12 if you don't speak about what you saw....' OH MY GOD BRAIN WORMS, I WAS NOT. THERE. YOU ABSOLUTE MELTS," Teigen shot back, using a British slang term for someone acting pathetic.

But Teigen wasn't done clapping back on Wednesday after a Twitter user posted “bye bye Chrissy” alongside an image of Trump declaring war on child sex traffickers.

"Why. Do these people. Pretend. He wasn't. Best friends. With Epstein. If you’re gonna take 'them' down, why not him too? Why. Are they. So f--king. Stupid. My brain hurts."

And back in October of 2019, Teigen slammed an online follower who accused her and her husband's name of being on the flight log.

"You ask me this every day, multiple times a day and I'm going to say it one last time. Just for you: They AREN'T, you f--king weirdo. Why do you believe ANYTHING?," she wrote.

In August of 2019, Epstein hung himself in jail awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors and sex trafficking conspiracy.

He was accused of abusing dozens of underage girls at his homes in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, between 2002 and 2005.

On July 2, Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of underage girls while allegedly conspiring with Epstein.