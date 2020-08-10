Garth Davis to Direct New Tron Movie Starring Jared Leto

Getty/Everett Collection

It's unclear how -- or if -- the new movie will tie into the two previous films.

Ready to head back into the Grid?

Nearly 10 years after "Tron: Legacy," a third "Tron" film took a major step forward on Monday -- as Deadline reports the movie has found a director.

Garth Davis has been tapped for the new film, which will reportedly star Jared Leto. The Disney project -- which he "aggressively pursued" -- would be the Australian director's biggest film, following smaller releases like 2016's "Lion" with Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel and 2018's "Mary Magdalene" with Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

"Lion" picked up a number of Oscar noms, including Best Picture.

Leto, who first came aboard the project in 2017, is also producing. The most recent draft of the script comes from Jesse Wigutow, who was first hired to write a sequel to "Tron: Legacy" way back in 2012.

According to Deadline, the movie still does not have a greenlight -- but the director news is a good sign.

If and when the new movie does drop, it'll be the third live-action release in the franchise. The first film came out back in 1982 and, while a box office disappointment, was hailed for its technical achievements and became a cult classic. In 2010, "Tron: Legacy" -- a sequel which saw the return of Jeff Bridges' Flynn and introduced Garrett Hedlund as his now-adult son Sam -- pulled in $400 against a $133 million budget, but an immediate sequel never materialized.