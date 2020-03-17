Jared Leto revealed he just learned the coronavirus had become a global pandemic after emerging from a desert retreat on Monday night.

The Oscar winner, 48, took to social media to let his fans know he had been cut off from news and technology while on an extended trip, which found Leto unaware of the effects of the widespread disease.

"Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility," he tweeted.

"Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that's been changed forever. Mind blowing - to say the least."

Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all.



The actor said he was receiving messages from loved ones and "catching up on what’s going on."

"Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all," he added. "Stay inside. Stay safe."

The "Suicide Squad" alum's 4.3 million Twitter followers may not have known Leto was off the grid as he appeared to have several tweets scheduled to post during his absence.

The coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Since then, it has spread across the world, with 169,000 reported cases and a death toll of more than 6,500, according to recent media reports.

The United States has reported 4,400 cases with at least 87 fatalities. In many states, self-quarantining is in effect with bars, restaurants, movie theaters, etc. closed in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus.

Social distancing is stressed, with the White House recommending people avoid events involving 10 or more people.

Time will tell if Leto's band 30 Seconds to Mars will continue to host their Mars Island event, billed as a "three night, all-inclusive festival experience on a private island in Croatia," according to its website.

Scheduled for August, the tickets -- priced from $1,649 to $7,149 -- will allow attendees to "relax and restore with yoga amongst the trees, take a dip in the Adriatic Sea, watch a midnight screening or go gaze at the stars, and catch two intimate performances by Thirty Seconds To Mars."

