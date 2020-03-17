Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Jared Leto Just Found Out About Coronavirus Pandemic After 12-Day Silent Retreat
View Photos
Instagram
Stars Who Are Still Jetsetting Amid Coronavirus Panic

"Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that's been changed forever."

Jared Leto revealed he just learned the coronavirus had become a global pandemic after emerging from a desert retreat on Monday night.

The Oscar winner, 48, took to social media to let his fans know he had been cut off from news and technology while on an extended trip, which found Leto unaware of the effects of the widespread disease.

Bebe Rexha Warns Coronavirus Is 'NOT A JOKE' After Acquaintance Dies

View Story

"Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility," he tweeted.

"Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that's been changed forever. Mind blowing - to say the least."

The actor said he was receiving messages from loved ones and "catching up on what’s going on."

"Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all," he added. "Stay inside. Stay safe."

Stephen Colbert Takes Aim at Trump with Monologue from His Own Bathtub

View Story

The "Suicide Squad" alum's 4.3 million Twitter followers may not have known Leto was off the grid as he appeared to have several tweets scheduled to post during his absence.

The coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Since then, it has spread across the world, with 169,000 reported cases and a death toll of more than 6,500, according to recent media reports.

The United States has reported 4,400 cases with at least 87 fatalities. In many states, self-quarantining is in effect with bars, restaurants, movie theaters, etc. closed in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Coronavirus PSA with His Mini Horse and Mini Donkey

View Story

Social distancing is stressed, with the White House recommending people avoid events involving 10 or more people.

Time will tell if Leto's band 30 Seconds to Mars will continue to host their Mars Island event, billed as a "three night, all-inclusive festival experience on a private island in Croatia," according to its website.

Scheduled for August, the tickets -- priced from $1,649 to $7,149 -- will allow attendees to "relax and restore with yoga amongst the trees, take a dip in the Adriatic Sea, watch a midnight screening or go gaze at the stars, and catch two intimate performances by Thirty Seconds To Mars."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self Isolating

#JaredLeto#Coronavirus
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Presley Gerber Gets Second Face Tattoo After Defending the First
Celebrity Face Tattoos

Presley Gerber Gets Second Face Tattoo After Defending the First
Jared Leto Just Found Out About Coronavirus Pandemic After 12-Day Silent Retreat

Jared Leto Just Found Out About Coronavirus Pandemic After 12-Day Silent Retreat
Malika Haqq and OT Genasis Share First Photos of Baby Boy
Celebrity Baby Names

Malika Haqq and OT Genasis Share First Photos of Baby Boy
Kim Kardashian Finds Lobster Walking Her Street

Kim Kardashian Finds Lobster Walking Her Street
Jon Voight Insists Trump and Pence Are Doing Tremendous Job Fighting…

Jon Voight Insists Trump and Pence Are Doing Tremendous Job Fighting…
Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Coronavirus PSA with His Mini Horse and Mini Donkey

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Coronavirus PSA with His Mini Horse and Mini Donkey