'WTF!' Phaedra Parks' Boyfriend Shocked by Sex Revelation on Marriage Boot Camp (Exclusive)

No, they still aren't getting busy.

Phaedra Parks just revealed the most times she's had sex in one day -- but it definitely wasn't with current boyfriend Medina Islam.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's new episode of "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition," the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star shares her daily record during a game of Truth or Dare.

"Probably 4," she replies, shocking everyone -- especially Islam.

"What the hell?! Who is this Phaedra?!" he exclaims, as the cast lets out a laugh.

When asked if she has a high sex drive, Parks says that she "probably" does -- adding, "When I'm in a relationship and we move to that, it's on and popping."

This is all news to Medina, however.

"WTF!" he says in a confessional. "I feel like I've put in my time, still no sex, no intimacy, it doesn't make any sense."

Before the show premiered, TooFab caught up with Parks, who revealed why she abstained from sex with Islam. At the time they filmed "Marriage Boot Camp," they had only been together for four months.

"My previous relationship with [Tone Kapone], we dated and it was very passionate, very physical and I found that when I got into that sort of passionate place with a person, sometimes you don't get to know them on a true intimate level," she explained.

"Intimacy has so much more to do with knowing someone versus knowing them in a sexual manner," she continued. "So, I wanted to give this relationship a really good chance of survival and I didn't want to be blinded by passion."

Parks said she and Islam are bi-coastal, which also led to some hesitation as she wondered whether she was getting the real Medina when they actually did meet up.

"You always put your best foot forward, especially if someone is traveling from three hours away via plane .... you're not really sure if you’re getting the representative or the actual person," she said. "So, because he was so nice and such a perfect guy -- he's gorgeous, he's tall, he's smart, he was everything -- I was like, is this too good to be true?"