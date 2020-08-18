Laurence Fishburne Says He Wasn't 'Invited' Back to Play Morpheus In Matrix 4

Everett Collection

Don't count on Morpheus returning in the new film.

While Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will both be back for a fourth film in the "Matrix" franchise, one main cast member is apparently sitting the next one out.

In a new interview with New York Magazine, Laurence Fishburne -- who played Morpheus in all three movies -- revealed fans probably won't see him sharing the screen with his former costars.

"I have not been invited," he said. "Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great."

Filming on the fourth movie began February in San Francisco, before it was halted the following month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production later resumed in Germany.

Lana Wachowski, who wrote and directed the original trilogy with sister Lilly, is directing the fourth film solo. Along with Reeves and Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith is expected to return as Niobe. Also in the cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff.

Speaking with New York Magazine, Fishburne said Morpheus is "probably the role that I'll be best remembered for, which is great." He added, "it's not the only thing I'll be remembered for, which is better."

"What I get with him is I've got Darth Vader in this hand, and I've got Obi-Wan in that hand," he said of the character. "I've got Bruce Lee, I've got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I've got kung fu."