The Crown Season 4 Footage Teases Princess Diana -- Find Out When Show Returns!

Getty/Netflix

The teaser also gives fans a glimpse of Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher.

Netflix has confirmed the premiere date for Season 4 of "The Crown," along with the first footage from its return.

Dropping November 15, the new episodes will introduce both Emma Corin as Princess Diana -- who can be seen in her legendary wedding dress above -- and "X-Files" alum Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020 @TheCrownNetflix

Also returning are Olivia Colman in the titular role, Tobias Menzies as husband Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles.

The 10-episode season will cover the Royal family's lives from 1979 to 1990 and will include Charles' wedding to Diana in 1981.

"As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles , who is still unmarried at 30," said Netflix in an official release. "As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided."

It was announced earlier this week that Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana for the show's final two seasons.