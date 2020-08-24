Woman Asks Botched Doctors to Fix Breasts After Four Failed Boob Jobs Leave Her Deformed

E!

"It was like my nipple was rotting away."

If at first you don't succeed, try try again?

That was one woman's game plan after she kept getting boob job after boob job in an attempt to fix her doctor's mistakes. The only problem: it sounds like she kept going back to the same surgeon, leading to a series of increasingly bad operations.

In this sneak peek at Monday's new episode of "Botched," the woman meets up with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif for a consultation, explaining what exactly brought her to their office.

"I wanted DDs," she began, saying that less than two months after her first surgery, her "right breast swelled up, double the size. I felt real sick."

"It looked like somebody had taken my right breast and squeezed it. I noticed there was an indentation at the bottom, I was freaked out, I didn't know what was going on," she continued. "I called the doctor and as soon as I opened up my gown, the first thing he said was, 'Oh!' I knew that wasn't good. He said, 'Never happened to be before.' I was scared."

The two doctors immediately diagnosed it as a hematoma, something the doctor should have picked up on.

She then had a second surgery in an attempt to fix it, only to come out of that operation with the indentation still there and a "suture around my areola." She was "pissed," saying it looked like "an open wound."

"He kept promising me he was going to fix it," she continued. "Third surgery was same thing all over again," she added, before saying she went back, yet again, for a fourth surgery.

When asked how that one went, she said, "Not well, at all."

"3-4 days after the surgery, the bottom part of my right areola was opening up a little bit. It was like my nipple was rotting away," she explained. "It's still not fixed."

As she said she had scarring and still felt pain and swelling, the doctors were surprised -- calling it a strange and "frankly very weird" case.

