Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle on Son Kross's 4th Birthday

Instagram/Getty

Lauren London paid tribute to her late partner Nipsey Hussle on the day of their four-year-old son Kross's birthday.

London took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Kross with his fist in the air and wrote, "My Little Prince. Son of Ermias." (Hussle was born Ermias Asghedom.)

The 35-year-old actress and loving mama continued, "You Are Love. You will Soar. I am Honored to Be Your Mommy."

"Happiest Birthday Kross The Boss💙✨," she concluded her sweet birthday message.

Several celebrities took to the comment section to show their love and support for Kross.

The Kardashian clans bestie Khadijah Haqq McCray commented, "Love you baby boy, I can't believe you're 4!!! Happy Birthday."

While Kim Kardashian said, "Look at that face!!!! The cutest."

"Happy birthday Kross!!!! We love you!!!!," singer Cassie wrote.

Along with the birthday tribute post, London also shared two adorable photos on her Instagram Story where you can see baby Kross giggling while sitting on his father's lap and then another of London embracing Kross with cuddles and kisses as he sits on her lap. (See below.)

Hussle was shot and killed on March 31 2019, as he stood outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles.