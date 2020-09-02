Kristen Bell and Her Daughters Celebrate Dax Shepard's 'Sobriety Birthday'

Getty/Instagram

The Bell/Shepard household is celebrating something very dear to their family's heart, and that's Dax Shepard's 16 years of sobriety.

Kristen Bell took to Instagram to show off her daughters homemade card that helped Shepard celebrate his milestone.

Bell wrote, "Today is my husband's 16th sobriety birthday."

"My daughter woke him up with this sign, and a sketch of the one and only Ronald Weasley(absolutely random, and also perfect)," the "Good Place" actress continued. "Happy birthday Daxy."

The actress concluded her sweet message, "Thank you for dedicating your life to the hard and wonderful work of sobriety, so that we could share it with you. Xo K, L & D."

Shepard is a girl dad to Lincoln, 7 and Delta, 5. Bell's post doesn't specify exactly which daughter made the adorable card labeled, “Happy sobriety birthday daddy."

Alongside the birthday message there's a drawing of Ron Weasley from "Harry Potter."

Several celebrities congratulated Shepard in the comment section of Bell's post.

Mindy Kailing wrote, "Wow, this is so awesome."

"This is perfect, Happy birthday daddy Dax. Congratulations. It's a great thing. You know⭐," actress Selma Blair commented.

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer wrote, "Congratulations."

The happy couple have been very open throughout their relationship about Shepard's sobriety journey. Celebrating Shepard's 14th anniversary of sobriety back in 2018, Bell took to Instagram to share another sweet message.

"I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human," she continued. "Happy 14th year sobriety birthday, @daxshepard. Xoxo."

