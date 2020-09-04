Meghan McCain Reacts to Report Trump Called Her Late Father and Fallen Soldiers 'Losers'

Getty

"No one is more acutely aware of how vile and disgusting Trump has been to my family."

Meghan McCain responded to a report claiming Donald Trump said disparaging remarks about her father John McCain and other U.S. soldiers captured and killed in battle.

On Thursday, The Atlantic published an article alleging the President called the late Senator and former President George H.W. Bush "losers" for being shot down in combat. The publication didn't reveal its sources and Trump has denied the allegations, which were also confirmed by the AP.

Taking to her Twitter account, Meghan replied by first acknowledging that she is still dealing with the death of her father, who passed in 2018.

"The loss is still incredibly painful and raw," she shared. "No one is more acutely aware of how vile and disgusting Trump has been to my family, it is still hard to understand."

"This never stops being incredibly painful, triggering, and it rips off new layers of grief that wreak havoc on my life," Meghan followed up in another tweet. "I wouldn't wish any of it on my worst enemy. I truly pray for peace for my family, our grief, and for this country."

It was also reported in the article that Trump was upset White House flags were lowered to half-staff after McCain passed. "We're not going to support that loser's funeral," Trump allegedly told his staff at the time.

I just got through two years without my Dad a few days ago. The loss is still incredibly painful and raw. No one is more acutely aware of how vile and disgusting Trump has been to my family, it is still hard to understand - America knows who this man is... — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 4, 2020 @MeghanMcCain

This never stops being incredibly painful, triggering, and it rips off new layers of grief that wreak havoc on my life. I wouldn't wish any of it on my worst enemy. I truly pray for peace for my family, our grief, and for this country. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 4, 2020 @MeghanMcCain

Trump was alleged to have also belittled fallen soldiers after a planned visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018 was cancelled, telling his staff, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers."

During the same trip, he was accused of referring to 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood during World War I as "suckers."

Trump took to his own Twitter to deny the allegations.

"I was never a big fan of John McCain," he wrote, later adding, "I never called John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES."

Trump went on to post that the article was "fake news" reported by "disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election." He also told reporters on Thursday that the The Atlantic's sources were "lowlifes," according to The Washington Post.

"I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes," Trump claimed, per the source. "There is nobody that respects them more. So, I just think it's a horrible, horrible thing."

In 2015, however, Trump tweeted a link to an article that quotes him calling McCain a "loser."

And during a presidential campaign summit in the same year, Trump claimed McCain was only considered a war hero "because he was captured," per NPR.

"I like people who weren't captured," he told the host of the event, later adding, "I don't like losers."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.