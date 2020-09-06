Batman Movie Trivia: From Tallest Bruce Wayne To On Set Beefs

Warner Bros.

Who was the tallest actor to play the caped crusader?

The latest iteration of everyone's favorite crime fighter -- set to hit the silver screen with Robert Pattinson behind the mask and cowl in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" -- has many fans revisiting previous Bruce Wayne movies.

In honor of pop culture's undying love for the world's greatest detective, here is some trivia that might put a smile on that face.

1. Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey did not get along while filming "Batman Forever"

Apparently, Tommy Lee Jones (who played Two Face) was not a fan of Jim Carrey (Riddler) while making the 1995 film, "Batman Forever."

According to Carrey himself, Jones told him "I hate you" and "I cannot sanction your buffoonery."

And here we thought villains were supposed to stick together…

2. Everyone’s a Critic

Thanks to his well-known role in the "Twilight" franchise, Robert Pattinson was feeling some major fan backlash when he was chosen to play Batman.

However, he's not the first person cast as Bruce Wayne who was given an initially negative reception.

Back when Michael Keaton was chosen for Tim Burton's "Batman" Warner Bros. apparently received upwards of 50,000 letters in protest.

But the film was a major success, earning more than $411 million in its theatrical run. So, the joke was on them.

3. How Big is the Bat?

Comic fans know that Bruce Wayne/Batman stands 6 feet 2 inches tall. However, Ben Affleck (who played the Batman in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "The Justice League") is even taller than his comic book counterpart, standing 6 feet 4 inches tall – making him the tallest actor to portray Batman so far.

The shortest actor to portray Batman is Michael Keaton, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

4. A Very Different First Draft

Back when Ben Affleck was originally slated to co-write, direct and star in "The Batman" – the film might have revolved around an older Batman dealing with the death of Robin, according to IGN.com.

The main villain of the film was also likely Deathstroke (to be played by Joe Manganiello) a master assassin who rivals Batman in terms of intellect and fighting prowess.

5. This Isn't Her First (Superhero) Rodeo

Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle looks like she's ready to go toe-to-claw with the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," but this is actually her second time playing Gotham's most impressive jewel thief!

Kravitz actually voiced Catwoman back in 2017's "The Lego Batman Movie."

6. Commissioning Change

Jeffrey Wright is breaking a pretty big color barrier for his part in "The Batman," being the first Black actor to portray Commissioner James Gordon – who is canonically white in the comics.

Now if we can only get a Batman movie with Duke Thomas, the first African-American Robin…