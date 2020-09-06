Five Movies That Benefited From a Re-Cut

Everett Collection

Stallone recently teased he's working on a director's cut of "Rocky IV."

Sometimes, a movie comes out and it's just perfect -- perfect pacing, perfect acting, perfect score, perfect everything. Sometimes.

Many directors, however, would love a redo in the editing bay -- and, if given the opportunity by the studio, will re-cut the film for an entirely different viewing experience.

Sylvester Stallone recently teased that he's working on a director's cut of "Rocky IV," vowing to remove all the scenes with the robot butler and upsetting many fans of the '80s kitsch in the process.

While it remains to be seen whether Sly's tweaking will help or hinder the film, below are five films that benefitted from a re-cut.

1. The Lord of the Rings Special Extended Trilogy

There's little doubt that "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy is one of the most beloved pieces of cinema, but the theatrical cuts seem a bit empty -- and a lot shorter -- compared to the extended cuts.

The extended cuts add an additional 128 minutes of scenes across three movies – that's two hours of amazing, character-building moments!

These scenes include the death of Saruman, Aragorn facing off with the Mouth of Sauron and a pretty funny drinking game between Legolas and Gimli.

2. Blade Runner the Final Cut

"Blade Runner" the Final Cut is everything that a re-cut should be -- director Ridley Scott updated some old after effects, removed some continuity errors and took out that controversial voice-over narration by Harrison Ford.

Not only that, but Scott also changed the ending to have a somber feeling to match the tone of the rest of the film and even added clues to the fact that Harrison Ford's character, Rick Deckard, may or may not be a replicant.

3. Apocalypse Now Redux or Final Cut

"Apocalypse Now" is revered as one of the greatest war films of all time ... and for having the most disastrous production of all time, including heart attacks, breakdowns and near brawls between stars Dennis Hopper and Marlon Brando.

Well, now you can watch the slower burning "Apocalypse Now Redux," which adds 49 minutes of scene chewing and horrors of war. Or, you can watch "Apocalypse Now Final Cut" – which is apparently the version Coppola stands behind.

4. Dawn of the Dead Unrated

Zack Snyder is a big fan of director's cuts it seems, getting an entire movement devoted to the release of his "Justice League" Snyder Cut.

While we wait for that one to drop on HBO Max, the "unrated" cut of his 2004 "Dawn of the Dead" remake delivers on one major aspect: more gore.

Yes, the unrated version adds in a lot more blood, headshots and overall zombie killing any horror fan should love.

5. The Hateful Eight Extended Cut

Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" extended cut only adds in minor additions in terms of extra dialogue to this western epic and doesn't actually change any essential aspect of the film's plot.