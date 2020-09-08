Keeping Up with the Kardashians Ending In 2021 -- Entire Family Reacts to the Decision

E!

It's the end of a Kardashian-filled era.

Fans will no longer be "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" via their E! series, as the family announced their decision to step away from the show on Tuesday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family wrote in a group statement. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who've spent countless hours filming our lives," the statement continued. "Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!"

Added Kim Kardashian on her Instagram page: "Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

Kris Jenner posted as well, adding, "We are so beyond grateful to everyone who has watched and supported our family these past 14 incredible years. We will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. Thank you for joining us on this crazy ride!!"

On her page, Khloe Kardashian wrote, "I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times. I love you all. Thank you for the memories!"

I love you guys so much!!! Thank you for everything!!! The emotions are overflowing today ❤️💋💔 change is tough but sometimes needed. I can’t express how much I love and appreciate you guys — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 8, 2020 @khloekardashian

Kendall Jenner shared Kim's post with both a broken and full heart emoji, Rob Kardashian posted the statement and two blue hearts and Kourtney Kardashian shared the announcement and simply added, "I will gather my thoughts and share them in a bit."

In a separate statement, E! said they "have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras."