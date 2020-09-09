Kirstie Alley Calls New Oscars Diversity Standards a 'Disgrace to Artists Everywhere'

Getty

The Academy announced on Tuesday that film productions would have to meet a certain standard of representation and inclusion to qualify for Best Picture.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is making a big push for representation and inclusion with its latest announcement regarding Oscars qualifications, and at least one actress is not at all impressed or pleased.

This is a disgrace to artists everywhere," wrote Kirstie Alley in a tweet. "Can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his f--king paintings. You people have lost your minds"

She went on to add, "Control artists,control individual thought," adding a final ding to the Academy by calling them "Oscar Orwell," a clear nod to George Orwell's "1984."

Alley's heated response came after the Academy shared four standards that it would be looking at in determining a film's eligibility for considering in the Best Picture category. In order to score a nomination, a film must meet two of the four.

James Woods echoed her sentiment, tweeting simply, "Madness." His sentiment was subsequently retweeted by Dean Cain, marking them as the first three actors to come out against the new forthcoming requirements. Interestingly, and perhaps not unrelated, all three are fervent Trump supporters.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The new standards don't go into effect until 2024, which should give film studios plenty of time to. According to the Academy, the new inclusion requirements "encourage equitable representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience."

They will be measured by looking at:

on-screen representation, themes, and narratives

creative leadership and project team

industry access and opportunities

audience development

You can check out The Academy's official website for a full breakdown of each category and exactly what a film production must do to meet the threshold for qualification under each. Spoiler alert, it isn't hard by any stretch of the imagination. Most productions should already be doing enough.

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.