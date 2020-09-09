True Crime Author Dies at 38 Swimming with 15-Month-Old Son

GoFundMe

"Her brain suffered too much damage and we lost this wonderful woman."

A New York Times best selling author has died at the age of 38 from a tragic drowning accident.

Shanna Hogan was found submerged in her pool on August 27 after she slipped and hit her head while swimming with her 15-month-old son, Zander, in Phoenix, AZ, according to friend Kathleen "Katie" Mayer, who spoke with People.

Her husband of 20 years, Matt LaRussa, found her unconscious in the water, as Zander lay outside the pool wearing a life vest. Mayer said LaRussa attempted CPR before paramedics arrived to take her to a local hospital.

"She received extensive medical treatments in ICU to attempt to save her life, but her brain suffered too much damage and we lost this wonderful woman," the GoFundMe page set up by Shanna's family stated.

She was pronounced dead on September 1.

"At a time where human kindness is so desperately needed, we've lost one of the people who gave that to our world, but Shanna's writing will live on, the lives she saved will live on and her greatest creation — her little boy — will live on to inspire all of us," Mayer said.

Previously a journalist for the East Valley Tribune in Phoenix, Shanna became best known for her book "Picture Perfect: The Jodi Arias Story." Other true-crime works included 2011's "Dancing with Death: The True Story of a Glamorous Showgirl, her Wealthy Husband, and a Horrifying Murder," 2013's "The Stranger She Loved: A Mormon Doctor, His Beautiful Wife, and an Almost Perfect Murder" and "Secrets of a Marine's Wife: A True Story of Marriage, Obsession, and Murder" from 2019.

According to her website, Shanna appeared on "The View," "Dateline," "20/20," CNN, HLN, and Fox News.

She was also named Journalist of the Year by the Arizona Press Club in 2010. The Arizona Newspaper Association gave her the same honor in 2011.

Shanna was working on another true crime chronicle and a screenplay, per Mayer.

"Shanna was always there for her family, friends, co-workers and readers with her warm smile and support. Now is our time to step up and be there for her family," the GoFundMe page read.

"We will never forget the mark Shanna left on our lives and on this world."