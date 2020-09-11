Miley Cyrus' Cover of Hall & Oates Maneater Is a Message to 'Future Ex-Husband'

Watch out, boy, she'll chew you up!

Miley Cyrus appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday to perform her latest single, "Midnight Sky," and a cover that doubled as a warning for any potential love interests out there.

Cyrus hit the virtual stage to sing the Hall & Oates' classic, "Maneater." About a woman who quickly moves on from one guy to the next, Cyrus sang it from her own POV.

"I think it's very important to be transparent," she told Fallon about why she chose the song. "I'm freshly single, so anyone watching that's my future ex-husband just knows I told you. Just wear it all out in the open, there's no skeletons in the closet, I warned you first."

During the interview, she also opened up about sampling another classic for "Midnight Sky": Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen."

Cyrus said she reached out to Nicks personally, sending her a version of the song with the sample on it asking for permission to release it.

"I said, 'I have an alternate melody if you don't want me to pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you inspire me,'" explained Miley.

She said she got "the coolest letter ever" in return, in which Nicks said, "You can borrow from me anytime."

Cyrus went on to talk about how important it was for her to have legendary artists like Nicks and godmother Dolly Parton to look up to when she was coming up in the industry.

Calling them "so open and welcoming to the newer members, the younger artists," Miley said her relationship with Nicks was "life changing."