Lifetime's First LGBTQ+ Holiday Movie Stars Real Life Couple

Ben Lewis and Blake Lee -- who married in 2016 -- are set to play the leads in "The Christmas Setup."

Lifetime's first holiday movie with a lead LGBTQ+ storyline will feature a real life couple.

Ben Lewis and Blake Lee -- who married in 2016 -- are set to star in "The Christmas Setup," which follows the story of Hugo (Lewis) traveling home with his best friend Madelyn (Ellen Wong) to spend the holidays with his mom Kate (Fran Drescher). Kate plays matchmaker and plans a meet-cute for Hugo and his high school friend Patrick (Lee).

Written by Michael J. Murray, the made-for-TV movie is produced by Neshama Entertainment in association with MarVista Entertainment and Wishing Floor Films, according to Deadline.

Lewis is best known for his role as William Clayton in "Arrow," and for playing "Other Scott" in "Scott Pilgirm Vs. the World." Lee made a name for himself on shows such as "Parks and Recreation" and "Mixology."

The movie was announced alongside "A Sugar & Spice Holiday," Lifetime's first holiday movie centered on an Asian American family.

Jacky Lai plays Suzie, who returns to her hometown in Maine to compete in a ginger bread baking competition in honor of her late grandmother. She teams up with an old high school friend and romance begins to blossom.

The two groundbreaking projects are part of 30 new movies slated for Lifetime’s "It’s a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday film roll out which begins October 23 and continues through December.

