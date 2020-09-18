Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87, Hollywood Reacts

Getty

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," she said days before her death.

Liberal and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead at the age of 87.

According to the Supreme Court, she died Friday, September 18 after a battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer, only the latest of her many battles with cancer through her lifetime. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her a tireless and resolute champion of justice," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said in a statement.

Appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, "The Notorious RBG" was the first female Jewish Justice, a champion for gender equality and abortion rights advocate. She also pushed for liberals to vote in favor of same-sex marriage in 2018.

According to NPR, just days before her death, she dictated the following statement to granddaughter Clara Spera: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Considered a rock star by many in Hollywood, Ginsburg's death was instantly mourned on social media -- with many reacting with simple, yet effective, f-bombs and pleas for everyone to vote in the next election.

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020 @HillaryClinton

Thank you for your leadership and service to us all. We are in your debt and we will continue to fight with all our power.

Rest in your great power. pic.twitter.com/BwvkF0xRMZ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 18, 2020 @jamieleecurtis

Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG. https://t.co/hmAw1Lvq9a — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 18, 2020 @MariahCarey

A shock. A sadness. A great loss. The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves a hole in a nation already reeling. She is an American hero, in every sense. We can honor her by joining to carry forth her legacy of equality, empathy, and justice. May she Rest in Peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 18, 2020 @DanRather

RIP justice Ginsberg

If you didn’t recognize the existential stakes of this election now - your listening to the music on deck of titanic

This is last straw -

Vote out gop — John Cusack (@johncusack) September 18, 2020 @johncusack

I am crying. This one hurts so bad. She was good woman. A principled woman. She fought for the citizens of this country and for equality and equity for us all.



She was our shield.

She believed in us.



Please #Vote in honor of her.

Please. Please. #RIPRBG 💔 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 19, 2020 @YNB

Fuck fuck fuck fuck — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) September 18, 2020 @druidDUDE

What an actual legend. Thank you RBG for a life of fighting for what’s right against all odds and for her family for sharing her with us. We are better off for having had her and I fear her absence. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) September 18, 2020 @druidDUDE

Now there’s a real reason to burst into tears. — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) September 18, 2020 @HollandTaylor

Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg - a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon. She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven... — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 18, 2020 @MeghanMcCain

We must not allow Moscow Mitch to pull another of his tricks. We must fight any suggestion that Trump gets to pick another Supreme. Don’t let this happen again. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) September 18, 2020 @JoyVBehar

Rest in power to a feminist icon and American hero! Thank you Ruth Bader Ginsburg for your service, for working well BEYOND retirement until the very end because our country needed you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. https://t.co/cQgTwuafVJ — Janet Mock (@janetmock) September 18, 2020 @janetmock

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”



Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 19, 2020 @brielarson

I feel like throwing up and crying all at once. — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) September 18, 2020 @michcoll

I beg of you!! Please vote!!!! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) September 18, 2020 @thealexnewell

Heartbreaking

RBG was so much to so many. Legend.

RIP — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) September 18, 2020 @michaeljkellyjr

Staring at this wedding ring.

Thinking of what SCOTUS means to our lives. Our families. Our marriages. Our rights.

I need you to vote.

We all need you to vote. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) September 18, 2020 @Chasten

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Right now. Right now. This is the moment you register. You donate. You vote. Right fucking now. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2020 @joshgad