No Charges Filed In Breonna Taylor's Death, One Officer Charged with 'Wanton Endangerment'

Only one officer involved faces any charges.

The results of a grand jury probe into the death of Breonna Taylor have been announced.

Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree -- for firing into neighboring apartments the night Taylor was killed.

No charges were announced for Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly or Detective Myles Cosgrove, the other two officers involved -- and the grand jury didn't move forward with any charges against all three of them for their role in Taylor's death.

Hankison's bail has been set at $15,000.

He had already fired for his role in the shooting, terminated for actions which "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life" when he "wantonly and blindly fired ten rounds" into Taylor's apartment.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black EMT, was fatally shot by police in her own home in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13 -- while officers were executing a "no-knock" warrant as part of a drug investigation.

Taylor's ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover was the main subject of the investigation. The warrant authorized a search on Taylor's apartment, where no drugs were found. Her family has maintained she played no role in the alleged drug trade.

Police say they knocked on the door, announced themselves and were met with gunfire upon entering the apartment, citing Breonna's boyfriend as the instigator. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, said police broke into the apartment unannounced, with Walker III firing at them in self-defense. None of the police were wearing body cams.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove were previously placed on administrative reassignment.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer preemptively declared a state of emergency "due to the potential for civil unrest" ahead of the announcement.