Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Have Their Minds Blown By Brené Brown on Red Table Talk (Exclusive)

The return of "Red Table Talk" is already bringing the drama.

"Red Table Talk" has had its share of mind-blowing moments and the new chapter appears to be right on trend.

In an exclusive look at Monday's episode kicking off the third season, world-renowned expert and five-time bestselling author Brené Brown sits down to discuss shame, guilt, fear and self-doubt with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Gammy.

And Brené's revelation about being a "helper" causes the women to have an incredible "a-ha" moment.

"The problem with the 'helpers' is that if you can't receive help with an open heart, you’re never really giving it with an open heart," Brené explains in the clip.

A chorus of "oooooohhhhh" is heard as Jada, Willow and Gammy are clearly receiving the words of wisdom.

"You better preach Brené," exclaims Jada, as Willow clenches her fist and looks upwards.

“And what that means -- when that emerged from the data I was like, 'F you,'" Brené continues as Jada, Willow and Adrienne crack up laughing.

"But that makes sense," adds Jada.

"Because what happens is, I'm like ‘That’s not true because I'm the world’s best helper, I help everybody,'" Brené explains, adding, "Then what I realized was -- I absolutely attach value to being the 'helper'."

“Hell yes” Jada chimes in.

Watch the clip above and tune in to Facebook Watch on Monday, September 28 at 9am PT / 12pm ET for the series return of "Red Table Talk."

