Rock World Mourns Death of Guitar Legend Eddie Van Halen at 65

Getty/Twitter

"Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse."

The music world and beyond was left reeling on Tuesday with the devastating news Eddie Van Halen had died.

The guitar legend passed away at 65, after his decade-long battle with cancer took a sudden and tragic turn.

According to TMZ, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer passed at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica with his wife Janie, son Wolfgang, and brother Alex by his side.

Wolfgang, who played bass for the band named after his father, confirmed the awful news on Instagram.

Twitter was quickly flooded with an outpouring of grief from his fellow rockers and across the music landscape.

"My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul," Gene Simmons wrote. "Rest in peace, Eddie!"

"Crushed. So f--king crushed," Nikki Sixx tweeted. "RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar."

"Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart," wrote Flea. "I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother."

His former bandmate Sammy Hagar simply wrote: "Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family."

Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. https://t.co/ExAWzFAEYJ — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 6, 2020 @PaulStanleyLive

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 6, 2020 @geezerbutler

Guitar Hero is an understatement. Van Halen forever man. — I Brought A Band, Sam Is On Trombone (@questlove) October 6, 2020 @questlove

I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie’s family & friends. pic.twitter.com/PY8fyrx1Lu — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 6, 2020 @BrianWilsonLive

https://t.co/QjAj45KED8 Apex talent. An unparalleled titan in the annals of rock n roll. One of the greatest musicians in the history of mankind. Rest In Peace, King Edward — Tom Morello (@tmorello) October 6, 2020 @tmorello

I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Qs8tsLPANJ — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) October 6, 2020 @tonyiommi

I am devastated at the news of the passing of my friend Eddie Van Halen. pic.twitter.com/hUyIdKXsdG — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) October 6, 2020 @kennychesney

One of the greatest guitarists of all time! Rest in peace Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/T0unvRXYmf — muse (@muse) October 6, 2020 @muse

Eddie Van Halen and Neil Peart were just too good for 2020.

We all are

My heart is broken — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) October 6, 2020 @sebastianbach

The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzyb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 6, 2020 @Nickelback

Rest In Peace to one of the truly greatest musicians of all time. My first guitar hero - the guitarist I grew up listening to in car rides with my family - a man I excitedly share the same birth date and month with: Mr. Eddie Van Halen. pic.twitter.com/cS3ovRrcnj — Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) October 6, 2020 @matthewkheafy

RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now! pic.twitter.com/XtnL33aGsd — Pantera (@Pantera) October 6, 2020 @Pantera

R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen, a true pioneer in music. To have lived in a time... — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) October 6, 2020 @zanelowe

Beyond the world of music, actors, comedians and celebrities alike shared their grief.

"Two of the best hours of my life were spent chatting with Eddie Van Halen," Jimmy Kimmel shared. "A great musician, yes - also a funny and lovely guy who will be missed terribly. Sending love to Janie, Wolf, Alex & all those who loved him."

"So sorry for your tragic loss @WolfVanHalen, but take solace in knowing that he will be long remembered and live on forever as one of Rock's most extraordinary guitar virtuosos," Mark Hamill tweeted. "Condolences to you, Valerie @Wolfiesmom and the entire Van Halen family."

Bill & Ted writer Ed Solomon said the rocker was a huge influence on his films — so much so that the director insisted on a Van Halen album playing even while he read the script.

RIP Eddie Van Halen you fucking rocked a billion cocks off. Man. pic.twitter.com/6coDqTO47M — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) October 6, 2020 @DaneCook

RIP A genius, musical change maker, one of the greatest to ever do it! 🎸 Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist, dies of cancer at 65 https://t.co/U8TvDvZzIF via @USATODAY — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) October 6, 2020 @davidalangrier

RIP Eddie Van Halen, 65.

One of the greatest guitarists in music history and a delightfully warm, funny guy.

‘To hell with the rules, if it sounds right - then it is.’ pic.twitter.com/AZIAEMC5Pm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 6, 2020 @piersmorgan

Rock and roll lost a great man today. Eddie Van Halen, your guitar was legendary, and your music will live on forever. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 6, 2020 @GeorgeTakei

We are in a season of grief. Eddie Van Halen, grinning guitar god for a rock generation, dies at 65 https://t.co/SKo9nDpOBe — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 6, 2020 @WendellPierce

As a non musician, anyone who can play an instrument impresses me. What's mind blowing is how a genius like Eddie Van Halen can pick up that instrument and make it make a sound only they can. One that's instantly recognizable and will be forever. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) October 6, 2020 @notthefakeSVP

God bless you #EdwardVanHalen, your work with @vanhalen and your music has done more to make the world a happier place than you’ll ever know. And one more thing....after taking #NeilPeart, @kobebryant and now #EVH from us, 2020, will you kindly just FUCK OFF already? pic.twitter.com/MJTOU19gKn — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 6, 2020 @IAmJericho