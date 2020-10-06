Rock World Mourns Death of Guitar Legend Eddie Van Halen at 65

"Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse."

The music world and beyond was left reeling on Tuesday with the devastating news Eddie Van Halen had died.

The guitar legend passed away at 65, after his decade-long battle with cancer took a sudden and tragic turn.

According to TMZ, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer passed at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica with his wife Janie, son Wolfgang, and brother Alex by his side.

Wolfgang, who played bass for the band named after his father, confirmed the awful news on Instagram.

Twitter was quickly flooded with an outpouring of grief from his fellow rockers and across the music landscape.

"My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul," Gene Simmons wrote. "Rest in peace, Eddie!"

"Crushed. So f--king crushed," Nikki Sixx tweeted. "RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar."

"Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart," wrote Flea. "I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother."

His former bandmate Sammy Hagar simply wrote: "Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family."

Beyond the world of music, actors, comedians and celebrities alike shared their grief.

"Two of the best hours of my life were spent chatting with Eddie Van Halen," Jimmy Kimmel shared. "A great musician, yes - also a funny and lovely guy who will be missed terribly. Sending love to Janie, Wolf, Alex & all those who loved him."

"So sorry for your tragic loss @WolfVanHalen, but take solace in knowing that he will be long remembered and live on forever as one of Rock's most extraordinary guitar virtuosos," Mark Hamill tweeted. "Condolences to you, Valerie @Wolfiesmom and the entire Van Halen family."

Bill & Ted writer Ed Solomon said the rocker was a huge influence on his films — so much so that the director insisted on a Van Halen album playing even while he read the script.

