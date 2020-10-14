Gwyneth Paltrow & Kate Hudson Reveal Worst On-Screen Kisses -- Who Had 'Snot All Over His Face'?

Getty

The two actresses kiss and tell, before Hudson teases a few secret hookups.

Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow have locked lips with more than a few Hollywood heartthrobs in their careers, but a few have been memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Hudson was a guest on Paltrow's Goop podcast this week, where she was asked -- as Gwyneth asks all her female guests -- to reveal the "best on-screen kisser."

The answer didn't immediately spring to mind, as Hudson told her, "You know, I feel like I kind of haven't had the best kissers. I feel like I should have had better ones!"

She then brought up her "Fool's Gold" and "How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days" star Matthew McConaughey.

"The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it's like, I mean, it's like there's just something happening and there's like snot or wind, or things are just [laughs]," she explained. "Like when we were kissing, in the end of 'Fool's Gold,' we're like in the ocean, we like had the plane crash. He just had snot all over his face!"

Since they've worked together multiple times, Paltrow then asked if Hudson felt "brother energy" with McConaughey. "It can be a little sibling-y at times, but no," she replied.

Gwyneth, however, had that feeling with her "Iron Man" costar Robert Downey Jr., saying, "Like with Robert, like when I kissed him and I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me, this is literally like kissing my brother."

Hudson eventually came through with an answer, though it was one audiences didn't see on screen.

"You know who was a good kisser, but you didn't see it, cause they cut it out? Was Billy [Crudup]. Billy was good. That was good," she explained, citing a scene cut from "Almost Famous."

Paltrow ended the episode by trying to get a little more Hollywood tea out of Hudson, asking if there's "a famous person that you've had a thing with that the world does not know about?"

"Oh yeah," Hudson quickly replied with a laugh. "What do you mean? Yeah. Doesn't everybody? If they said no, they're lying. Come on ... it's amazing the things you do get away with and everybody thinks they're so damn clever. We're good at being sneaky and stealth."