After We Collided's Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin On Stripping Down For Sequel (Exclusive)

The pair also revealed what they believe are the good aspects of Hardin and Tessa's relationship.

"After We Collided" stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are getting real about stripping down for "After's" R-rated sequel.

While speaking with TooFab at the film's virtual press junket, Langford, 23, and Fiennes Tiffin, 22, opened up about the film's steamy sex scenes, revealing whether or not they ever felt awkward showing some skin.

"I mean I don't think it was ever tough. It's a job. We're professionals, you know what you signed up for. You turn up and do your job," Fiennes Tiffin said. "But, 100 percent, this goes for all scenes, I think when you get to know the whole crew, and the whole cast, and we worked together before every scene becomes easier because you don't have to break that ice anymore.”

Langford, on the other hand, admitted she always gets a little nervous.

"I think you always find something new that's nerve-racking, or at least me personally," she explained. "You always find something new to be scared of even if it's like, 'Oh I've done this before, so how could I do this differently?'"

Since many argue that Tessa and Hardin's on-again-off-again relationship is unhealthy, Langford and Fiennes Tiffin shared what they believe are the good aspects of their characters' relationship, with Langford saying she thinks Tessa and Hardin "complement one another."

"I think that there's something… I don't want to say opposites attract because it's not that but people with opposing qualities and how they complement one another," Langford told TooFab, noting that Hardin makes Tessa feel more confident in more ways than one. "It’s hard to describe it in words without starting to judge your character but I think Hardin brings out in Tessa more of a confidence in herself and her sexuality, sure, but also sort of an ease in not being so worried about the little things and because they're sort of on different ends of the spectrum. I think he just opens her up more."

"In terms of what Tessa brings to Hardin, I would say a kind of passion and drive to do better," Fiennes Tiffin added. "I feel like if Hardin didn't find his Tessa would very much be pretty lost. So, I think that brings out a determination to be better and a passion to self improve."

While the "After" sequels -- "After We Fell" and "After We Collided" -- have been greenlit and production has already started on "After 3," Langford and Fiennes Tiffin remained tight-lipped on spilling any details on the upcoming projects.

"I'm not sure if we're allowed to say if there's a script," Langford said with a coy smile, to which Fiennes Tiffin added, "I'm just excited to potentially have the story to even talk about, to even be able to do. And we kind of just hope that the fans, and the momentum stays there and you know, that we have the ability to go all the way forward with that because as we say, we know through the books there's so much more to tell. We just hope we get that opportunity."

Langford and Fiennes Tiffin also revealed what was their favorite scene to film together. Check it out in the full interview, above!

TooFab also spoke to the author of the "After" series books, Anna Todd, who also serves as a producer on the films.

See our interview with Todd, below!

"After We Collided" will be released in theaters and on-demand on October 23.

