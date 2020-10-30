Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska Reportedly Exiting MTV Series After 10 Seasons

Instagram

The mother of three is currently expecting her fourth child with husband, Cole DeBoer.

Chelsea Houska is reportedly saying goodbye to "Teen Mom 2" after 10 seasons on the MTV show.

The 29-year-old mother of three was first reported to be exiting the series on Thursday by The Ashley's Reality Roundup, which claimed her final episode would be the Season 10 virtual reunion.

On Friday, Chelsea's father, Randy Houska, appeared to confirm the news on Twitter by reposting the article and writing, "Well kids, that's a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What's next Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side."

Well kids, that's a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What's next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side https://t.co/fHunEOyZdl — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) October 30, 2020 @PapaRandlicious

Neither MTV nor Chelsea herself have commented on the reported exit. TooFab has reached out to the network seeking comment.

Viewers were first introduced to Chelsea on MTV's "16 And Pregnant" as she navigated life with newborn daughter Aubree and ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. She went on to star in "Teen Mom 2" in 2011 alongside Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer.

Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline were added later as series regulars.

Fans followed Chelsea as she met and married Cole DeBoer during her run on the reality series. The pair share daughter Layne, two, and son Watson, three. In August, they announced they are expecting their third child together. Cole also helps raise Aubree, now 11.

If reports prove true, Chelsea will be the second original cast member to exit, as Jenelle was fired after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed their family dog.