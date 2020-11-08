Alex Trebek Dead at 80 -- Hollywood Mourns Jeopardy Host

The beloved "Jeopardy!" host had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since March 2019.

Alex Trebek, one of the most revered and beloved television personalities of all time, has died after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer for a year and a half, as reported by TMZ. He was 80 years old.

The "Jeopardy!" host became an icon over 36 years as the calming presence in the middle of one of television's most challenging game shows. Even after revealing his cancer diagnosis and undergoing treatment, Trebek announced he had no plans to retire and even returned to work.

Despite "massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on," the beloved host persevered against the odds, kicking off his 37th season on the show and helming the prime-time special "Greatest of All Time" tournament.

While Trebek knew that statistics and the odds were against him surviving two years beyond his diagnosis, he was determined to try and beat those odds. In May 2019, he announced his tumors were reduced more than 50 percent, a promising sign.

Through health ups and downs, he always put out a positive public outlook, even going so far as to joke he had no choice but to beat cancer.

"Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years!" he said back in 2019. His contract was set to run through 2022.

Hollywood began sharing its sorrow across social media, mourning the iconic Trebek for his strength of will and character, as well as their appreciation for all that he gave to the world.

The "Greatest of All Time" contestants, Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, also shared their grief and sorrow at the loss of the man who changed their lives and made them household names.

Fans were also sharing some of the show's most memorable classic moments, like the man who teared up sharing the story of how it was Trebek and "Jeopardy!" who taught him English, and the man who got Trebek to tear up shortly after his diagnosis with a sweet Final Jeopardy message.

