Alex Trebek Dead at 80 -- Hollywood Mourns Jeopardy Host

The beloved "Jeopardy!" host had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since March 2019.

Alex Trebek, one of the most revered and beloved television personalities of all time, has died after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer for a year and a half, as reported by TMZ. He was 80 years old.

The "Jeopardy!" host became an icon over 36 years as the calming presence in the middle of one of television's most challenging game shows. Even after revealing his cancer diagnosis and undergoing treatment, Trebek announced he had no plans to retire and even returned to work.

Despite "massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on," the beloved host persevered against the odds, kicking off his 37th season on the show and helming the prime-time special "Greatest of All Time" tournament.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.

While Trebek knew that statistics and the odds were against him surviving two years beyond his diagnosis, he was determined to try and beat those odds. In May 2019, he announced his tumors were reduced more than 50 percent, a promising sign.

Through health ups and downs, he always put out a positive public outlook, even going so far as to joke he had no choice but to beat cancer.

"Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years!" he said back in 2019. His contract was set to run through 2022.

Hollywood began sharing its sorrow across social media, mourning the iconic Trebek for his strength of will and character, as well as their appreciation for all that he gave to the world.

The "Greatest of All Time" contestants, Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, also shared their grief and sorrow at the loss of the man who changed their lives and made them household names.

Fans were also sharing some of the show's most memorable classic moments, like the man who teared up sharing the story of how it was Trebek and "Jeopardy!" who taught him English, and the man who got Trebek to tear up shortly after his diagnosis with a sweet Final Jeopardy message.

Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family—which, in a way, included millions of us. — Ken Jennings

It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex. — James Holzhauer

Just gutted. There will never be another. RIP, Alex, and thank you so much for everything. — Brad Rutter

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds

The answer is..... THANK YOU! Alex Trebek. You were grace and guts and humor and deep love. — Jamie Lee Curtis

Alex Trebek, longtime "Jeopardy!" host, dies at 80 after battle with cancer. What a life, legacy & impact he has made on our culture! 🙏🏾 — Sherri Shepherd

The only reason I went super early to the 2019 @DaytimeEmmys was in hopes of meeting Mr. Alex Trebek -- it was a thrill to meet him and thank him for all the years of entertainment.. He was a gem and a gentleman.. condolences to his family and fans. — Loni Love

Alex Trebek, you brought us so much knowledge, both important and fun, through the years. Your final battle with cancer was heroic, and we are heartbroken that it has taken you from us. I'll take "Great TV Personas of Our Time" for $800. The heavens have all the answers now. — George Takei

Awww man, this is really sad news. So brave in his fight. A true legend. What is, RIP Alex. — Larry Wilmore

Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex. — Ryan Seacrest

Couldn't we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek. — Jimmy Kimmel

And this is why it is time to turn back to LOVE.

Our lives are brief.

Love endures and is really all that matters.

And this is why it is time to turn back to LOVE.

Our lives are brief.

Love endures and is really all that matters.

RIP who is Alex Trebek. — Marcia Cross

Deeply sad news. So many of us grew up with Alex Trebek on our TVs. He was like part of the family. RIP and deepest condolences to his family. — Jedediah Bila

What a great guy my condolences. An 😇got his wings! — Patti Stanger

💔



💔

We didn't need a reminder of how crapstastic 2020 has been, but I thought we'd get more than a day's reprieve from news like this. — yvette nicole brown

Oh no. Oh this is too sad. Thank you for entertaining us all these years, Alex. Rest In Peace. — Megyn Kelly

This MF year. Heartbroken. — Alex Trebek Dead at 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer — Josh Gad

So sad. Thinking of the Trebek family and all his loved ones.🙏🏾 — Robin Roberts

I was blown away at his raw honesty about his cancer.

I was blown away at his raw honesty about his cancer.

What a hero. — Lisa Bloom

So saddened to hear Alex Trebek has died. It was an honor to share the dinner hour with him. He fought his cancer battle valiantly. — David Muir

What a loss for all of us. RIP, Alex. Thank you. — Charlie Carver