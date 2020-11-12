Darren Criss Chimes in After Kevin McHale Suggests His Former Glee Co-Star 'Feels Gay' Even Though He Isn't

Kevin even had other "Glee" alums jumping into his comments, as well as the Fox network's official account!
Art didn't imitate life when it came to the characters they played on "Glee," but Kevin McHale still thinks it kind of feels that way when it comes to his co-star of several years, Darren Criss.
McHale, who is openly gay in real life, played a straight character on the hit Fox show, while the opposite was true for Criss. He played a gay character, who wound up in a relationship on the show, even though he's straight.
McHale's comment came in response to a question on Twitter, and he did it with a single GIF response to a question posed by a CNN reporter named Nathan McDermott.
"What's something that ISN'T gay but still FEELS gay to you?" McDermott asked, to which McHale replied with a hilarious shot of Criss looking anxious and almost as if he'd been caught at something.
https://t.co/IEqJNUvvi0 pic.twitter.com/6n0FmeE90P— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) November 11, 2020 @druidDUDE
Criss, who also scored Emmy and Golden Globe wins for his portrayal of gay serial killer Andrew Cunanan in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," kept his replies to the same format, going with a couple of GIFs from "Schitt's Creek."
We kind of love that he chose the Emmy-dominant comedy series, as it emerged as one of the strongest representations of LGBTQ voices in recent years. After his 2018 turn as Cuananan, Criss swore of playing any more LGBTQ characters as he wanted those opportunities for LGBTQ actors.
November 12, 2020 @DarrenCriss
November 12, 2020 @DarrenCriss
The tweet obviously continued gaining traction throughout the day on Wednesday as a couple of the pair's co-stars also chimed in on the adorable exchange, with Jenna Ushkowitz going the GIF route, while Alex Newell was far more direct.
Even the Fox network's official account got in on the fun with a classic GIF reaction. And they weren't the only one, as Gleeks across the world got themselves all worked up with wild speculation.
Let's just say there are CC 'shippers out there who are still absolutely obsessed with what Darren Criss and Chris Colfer shared on-screen through their very fake characters. You can check out some of their hilarious reactions below.
November 12, 2020 @JennaUshkowitz
November 11, 2020 @FOXTV
