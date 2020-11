Rep. Matt Gaetz Receives Backlash for Flirty Tiffany Trump Tweet

Getty

His emoji choices had people talking.

Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz got Twitter talking thanks to his reaction to a photo First Daughter Tiffany Trump shared on social media Wednesday night.

The president's 27-year-old daughter shared a series of images from inside the White House, where she was decked out head-to-toe in Republican red. Her caption was a simple heart emoji.

Gaetz retweeted one of the photos from his personal account, sharing a few choice emojis of his own. The ones he used: a heart, fire, heart eyes and a thumbs up.

The tweet was seen as both flirty and a little bit "creepy" by more than a few stars, most of whom lean Democratic.

Rosanna Arquette called Gaetz a "perv," while Sandra Bernhard said it was "so sad and droopy for all involved."

Rosie O'Donnell retweeted someone who asked "Anyone else sickened by this?" and replied, "on many levels ... #yuk." Added Broadway and "Rescue Me" star Steven Pasquale, "Hey, creepy f--ker. We can see this. You know that, right?"

This is so sad and droopy for all involved @MollyJongFast https://t.co/Xdx5QPMoK7 — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) November 12, 2020 @SandraBernhard

Hey, creepy fucker. We can see this. You know that, right? https://t.co/CyoIZ9tfiB — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) November 12, 2020 @StevePasquale

The post sparked some side eye from Twitter at large as well -- see more popular reactions below.

Matt this is inappropriate and creepy — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 12, 2020 @AshaRangappa_

Below is a tweet from a sitting member of Congress.



And here is a message for women everywhere: you are better than this man, and you should run for Congress. pic.twitter.com/V3aAaHw3ch — Natalie Montelongo (@natimontelongo) November 12, 2020 @natimontelongo

(pretends the tweet did not cross her feed) pic.twitter.com/YlHUBtGQiu — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 12, 2020 @Amy_Siskind

Does this feel like a classy thing to be doing on the internet? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 12, 2020 @MollyJongFast

You are such a weird little freak, Matty. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 12, 2020 @TheRealHoarse