How Meghan McCain Expertly Trolled Trump After He Lost Arizona

Meghan McCain couldn't help herself after media outlets reported Donald Trump lost Arizona in the election on Thursday night.

The daughter of John McCain, who served as Senator for Arizona from 1987 until his death in 2018, retweeted one of the many memes created on social media to celebrate Joe Biden's win.

"In light of tonight's news... *sorry I had to, the meme is too funny," Meghan wrote, sharing the meme that featured her father with the text "I like people who don't lose Arizona."

The meme referenced a criticism Trump fired at McCain while the former reality star was running for President. Speaking at the Iowa Family Leadership Summit in 2015, Trump said of McCain, "He's not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured."

As a Navy pilot, McCain was a prisoner of war for almost six years in North Vietnam. He spent two of those years in solitary confinement.

Biden's win in Arizona, a state that has not elected a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996, was deemed by some as a backlash to Trump's disparaging remarks about the state's beloved politician.

McCain's former adviser Mike Murphy told MSNBC last week that if Arizona flipped from red to blue, it "could be the revenge of Senator John McCain."

Even before Meghan trolled Trump, her mother, Cindy McCain, the wife of John McCain, also celebrated the news by posting, "Congrats to Joe Biden for carrying my home state of Arizona. I am so proud of Arizonans for showing up in record numbers to make their voices heard."

"Thank you to the election workers who ensured a fair and honest process. Let's get to work!"