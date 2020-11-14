Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms This Mandalorian Scene Was a Homage to Dad Ron's Apollo 13

"Nice catch!! 100% correct:)" Bryce wrote.

"Like father, like daughter!" -- Bryce Dallas Howard paid tribute to her father Ron Howard in the latest episode of "The Mandalorian."

On Friday, the actress and filmmaker, who directed Season 2 Episode 3 of the Disney+ "Star Wars" series," confirmed she included an epic homage to her father in the episode by featuring a reference to Ron's Oscar-winning 1995 film "Apollo 13."

During the latest episode of "The Mandalorian," titled "Chapter 11: The Heiress," -- spoiler alert! -- Mando (Pedro Pascal) and The Child aka Baby Yoda helped transport the Frog Lady to the planet, Trask. However, since Mando's ship, the Razor Crest, was damaged during his adventures in Episode 2, the group encountered some mechanical issues in their dangerous attempt to enter Trask's atmosphere. At one point, the camera zoomed out on the ship as it began to burn up during its descent.

Following the episode's release, a fan was quick to point out the noticeable similarities of the particular scene to an iconic moment in Bryce's dad's famous film, "Apollo 13" in which a ship burst into flames while re-entering the atmosphere.

Sharing a side-by-side comparison of the two clips, the fan wrote, "Like father, like daughter! @BryceDHoward, don't think I didn't catch that awesome homage paid to your dad!"

"Considering that 'Apollo 13' is my favorite-favorite movie, I caught it right away! @themandalorian," the person added. "I know I can't be the only one who geeked over this! #TheMandalorian."

In response, Bryce assured the user that their eyes weren't deceiving them and the reference was by design.

"Nice catch!! 100% correct:)" she wrote, retweeting the fan's post.

"The Heiress" marked Bryce's return to the "Mandalorian" director's chair. The 39-year-old actress previously directed Season 1 Episode 4, "The Sanctuary."

Ron Howard, meanwhile, directed the 2018 "Star Wars" spin-off, "Solo: A Star Wars Story."