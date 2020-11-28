The Mandalorian Reveals Baby Yoda's Real Name -- And Stars Wars Fans Aren't Having It

Disney+

"The Mandalorian" has revealed Baby Yoda's real name -- and not everyone is loving it.

During Friday's episode of "The Mandalorian," titled "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and The Child, aka Baby Yoda, traveled to the forest planet Corvus to find Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who, after reading his thoughts, recalled Baby Yoda's backstory and revealed that his real name is Grogu.

"Grogu and I can feel each other's thoughts," Ahsoka told Din in the episode. "He was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant many masters trained him over the years. At the end of the Clone Wars when the Empire rose to power, he was hidden. Someone took him from the Temple. Then his memory becomes… dark. He seemed lost. Alone."

Yesterday, we learned more about Grogu and his tragic backstory #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/U6zUrrkNa5 — Star Wars Perfect Clips & Gifs (@SWPerfectClips) November 28, 2020 @SWPerfectClips

Although fans were thrilled to learn information about Baby Yoda's Grogu's past, the revelation of his unique name threw Twitter into a frenzy as many fans shared their dislike of the moniker. Several viewers even said they refuse to call the 50-year-old Child, Grogu, while others jokingly threw in some other name suggestions.

"His name is baby Yoda. Idgaf what they said," a fan wrote and another added, "It will always be Baby Yoda for me."

"I refuse to recognize the name Grogu I'm still calling him Bartles and the shiny guy James I don't care what anybody says," a person tweeted and a user quipped, "I'm a little disappointed that Baby Yoda's name isn't Kyle."

One user suggested Grogu is too close to a yogurt brand, writing, "Grogu??? Are we serious rn? THATS his name!? May as well have named him Gogurt..."

See how Twitter reacted to Baby Yoda's real name in the clip, below!

His name is Grogu !!! Tell your friends. 🤟❤️ ☺️ pic.twitter.com/efXncenKCx — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 28, 2020 @ginacarano

His name is baby Yoda. Idgaf what they said. — Marcel (@BasicallyIDoWrk) November 27, 2020 @BasicallyIDoWrk

SPOILER ALERT in the new episode of The Mandalorian they reveal that Baby Yoda's real name is Bobby Yoda. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 27, 2020 @ConanOBrien

SPOILERS: they revealed Baby Yoda’s real name on the Mandalorian. Meet “Melissa” pic.twitter.com/0EpKlfvNqR — ben mekler (@benmekler) November 27, 2020 @benmekler

#TheMandalorian

John Favreau trying to rip the name “Baby Yoda” from my cold, dead hands: pic.twitter.com/g2zxhriYVb — Preeti Chhibber says Let’s Win in GA! (@runwithskizzers) November 27, 2020 @runwithskizzers

🗣🗣his name still baby yoda — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 27, 2020 @BrandonDavisBD

Wife: What's wrong?



Me: You know exactly what's wrong.



Wife: You can't sulk all weekend about baby Yoda's real name.



Me: Watch me. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 28, 2020 @XplodingUnicorn

I refuse to recognize the name Grogu I’m still calling him Bartles and the shiny guy James I don’t care what anybody says — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) November 28, 2020 @JasonIsbell

For those keeping score: Baby Yoda is Grogu , LeBron James is Gwangi and Zendaya is Meechee — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) November 28, 2020 @ColinHanks

me continuing to call him Baby Yoda even though his name is “apparently” Grogu pic.twitter.com/1D1rmbM6TN — garrison pugh (@garrisonpugh) November 27, 2020 @garrisonpugh

me when i say grogu instead of baby yoda pic.twitter.com/LtzJLJhVFH — alex (@alex_abads) November 28, 2020 @alex_abads

I’m a little disappointed that Baby Yoda’s name isn’t Kyle — Adam (@adamgreattweet) November 27, 2020 @adamgreattweet

Grogu??? Are we serious rn? THATS his name!? May as well have named him Gogurt... #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/6xVbJFW3uw — 𝓖𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓽 (@GrantHague) November 27, 2020 @GrantHague

His name. is. baby yoda!



ⓘ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 — joemag (@joemag_games) November 27, 2020 @joemag_games