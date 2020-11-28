The Mandalorian Reveals Baby Yoda's Real Name -- And Stars Wars Fans Aren't Having It

"It will always be Baby Yoda for me," a fan wrote.
"The Mandalorian" has revealed Baby Yoda's real name -- and not everyone is loving it.
During Friday's episode of "The Mandalorian," titled "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and The Child, aka Baby Yoda, traveled to the forest planet Corvus to find Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who, after reading his thoughts, recalled Baby Yoda's backstory and revealed that his real name is Grogu.
"Grogu and I can feel each other's thoughts," Ahsoka told Din in the episode. "He was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant many masters trained him over the years. At the end of the Clone Wars when the Empire rose to power, he was hidden. Someone took him from the Temple. Then his memory becomes… dark. He seemed lost. Alone."
Yesterday, we learned more about Grogu and his tragic backstory #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/U6zUrrkNa5— Star Wars Perfect Clips & Gifs (@SWPerfectClips) November 28, 2020 @SWPerfectClips
Although fans were thrilled to learn information about
Baby Yoda's Grogu's past, the revelation of his unique name threw Twitter into a frenzy as many fans shared their dislike of the moniker. Several viewers even said they refuse to call the 50-year-old Child, Grogu, while others jokingly threw in some other name suggestions.
"His name is baby Yoda. Idgaf what they said," a fan wrote and another added, "It will always be Baby Yoda for me."
"I refuse to recognize the name Grogu I'm still calling him Bartles and the shiny guy James I don't care what anybody says," a person tweeted and a user quipped, "I'm a little disappointed that Baby Yoda's name isn't Kyle."
One user suggested Grogu is too close to a yogurt brand, writing, "Grogu??? Are we serious rn? THATS his name!? May as well have named him Gogurt..."
See how Twitter reacted to Baby Yoda's real name in the clip, below!
His name is Grogu !!! Tell your friends. 🤟❤️ ☺️ pic.twitter.com/efXncenKCx— Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 28, 2020 @ginacarano
His name is baby Yoda. Idgaf what they said.— Marcel (@BasicallyIDoWrk) November 27, 2020 @BasicallyIDoWrk
SPOILER ALERT in the new episode of The Mandalorian they reveal that Baby Yoda's real name is Bobby Yoda.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 27, 2020 @ConanOBrien
SPOILERS: they revealed Baby Yoda’s real name on the Mandalorian. Meet “Melissa” pic.twitter.com/0EpKlfvNqR— ben mekler (@benmekler) November 27, 2020 @benmekler
#TheMandalorian— Preeti Chhibber says Let’s Win in GA! (@runwithskizzers) November 27, 2020 @runwithskizzers
John Favreau trying to rip the name “Baby Yoda” from my cold, dead hands: pic.twitter.com/g2zxhriYVb
🗣🗣his name still baby yoda— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 27, 2020 @BrandonDavisBD
Me when the writers decided not to name him Baby Yoda #TheMandalorian #AhsokaTano pic.twitter.com/0ONunCK5IG— Stephanie Green (@stephm_green) November 27, 2020 @stephm_green
Wife: What's wrong?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 28, 2020 @XplodingUnicorn
Me: You know exactly what's wrong.
Wife: You can't sulk all weekend about baby Yoda's real name.
Me: Watch me.
#TheMandolorian spoilers— isabelle (@cheapfuzz) November 28, 2020 @cheapfuzz
Ashoka: "Grogu and I can feel eachothers thoughts."
Every single person watching: pic.twitter.com/GI6RKPdNz2
I refuse to recognize the name Grogu I’m still calling him Bartles and the shiny guy James I don’t care what anybody says— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) November 28, 2020 @JasonIsbell
For those keeping score: Baby Yoda is Grogu , LeBron James is Gwangi and Zendaya is Meechee— Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) November 28, 2020 @ColinHanks
me continuing to call him Baby Yoda even though his name is “apparently” Grogu pic.twitter.com/1D1rmbM6TN— garrison pugh (@garrisonpugh) November 27, 2020 @garrisonpugh
me when i say grogu instead of baby yoda pic.twitter.com/LtzJLJhVFH— alex (@alex_abads) November 28, 2020 @alex_abads
I’m a little disappointed that Baby Yoda’s name isn’t Kyle— Adam (@adamgreattweet) November 27, 2020 @adamgreattweet
Grogu??? Are we serious rn? THATS his name!? May as well have named him Gogurt... #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/6xVbJFW3uw— 𝓖𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓽 (@GrantHague) November 27, 2020 @GrantHague
It will always be Baby Yoda for me#Mandalorian #BabyYoda #Grogu pic.twitter.com/EL0k1hToE6— Caitlin McCauley (@CaitlinMcCauley) November 28, 2020 @CaitlinMcCauley
His name. is. baby yoda!— joemag (@joemag_games) November 27, 2020 @joemag_games
Me finding out Baby Yoda's name is actually GROGU?! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/29zVWlGmcU— Storm (@hey_hailstorm) November 28, 2020 @hey_hailstorm