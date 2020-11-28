The Mandalorian Reveals Baby Yoda's Real Name -- And Stars Wars Fans Aren't Having It

"It will always be Baby Yoda for me," a fan wrote.

"The Mandalorian" has revealed Baby Yoda's real name -- and not everyone is loving it.

During Friday's episode of "The Mandalorian," titled "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and The Child, aka Baby Yoda, traveled to the forest planet Corvus to find Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who, after reading his thoughts, recalled Baby Yoda's backstory and revealed that his real name is Grogu.

"Grogu and I can feel each other's thoughts," Ahsoka told Din in the episode. "He was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant many masters trained him over the years. At the end of the Clone Wars when the Empire rose to power, he was hidden. Someone took him from the Temple. Then his memory becomes… dark. He seemed lost. Alone."

Although fans were thrilled to learn information about Baby Yoda's Grogu's past, the revelation of his unique name threw Twitter into a frenzy as many fans shared their dislike of the moniker. Several viewers even said they refuse to call the 50-year-old Child, Grogu, while others jokingly threw in some other name suggestions.

"His name is baby Yoda. Idgaf what they said," a fan wrote and another added, "It will always be Baby Yoda for me."

"I refuse to recognize the name Grogu I'm still calling him Bartles and the shiny guy James I don't care what anybody says," a person tweeted and a user quipped, "I'm a little disappointed that Baby Yoda's name isn't Kyle."

One user suggested Grogu is too close to a yogurt brand, writing, "Grogu??? Are we serious rn? THATS his name!? May as well have named him Gogurt..."

See how Twitter reacted to Baby Yoda's real name in the clip, below!

