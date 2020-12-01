Elliot Page Comes Out as Trans: 'I Feel Lucky to be Writing This'

Getty

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Introducing Elliot Page.

Page, who has starred in "Juno," "X-Men" and "The Umbrella Academy" as Ellen Page, came out as transgender and non-binary on Tuesday in a post shared to his Twitter page.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," he continued. "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

While a "joyous" moment for Page, he also acknowledged he's "scared" of what's to come for him after coming out.

"I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence," he said. "The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences."

After pointing out the horrifying murder statistics in the trans community -- especially for Black and Latinx trans women -- Page issued a message to politicians who have used their platforms to rally against the community, telling them they "have blood" on their hands.

"You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community," he added, also pointing out the community's high suicide rates. "We won't be silent in the face of your attacks."

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," he concluded. "To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

In a statement, GLADD's Director of Transgender Media, Nick Adams, added, "Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

After coming out, Page's mentions on Twitter were flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, celebrities and the official handles for both Netflix and The Umbrella Academy.

🖤🎻🖤So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!! — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) December 1, 2020 @UmbrellaAcad

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! 🎻 🖤 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020 @netflix

Profound love and admiration for you @TheElliotPage !! Your strength, bravery and activism - not to mention all the art you contribute to this earth - is truly special. Thank you for being so open about your journey and for fighting so hard to make the world a better place. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/2WLs0eT49v — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) December 1, 2020 @teganandsara

Congrats Elliot. Welcome to the family! — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) December 1, 2020 @SmartAssJen

His Instagram comments were also filled with similar comments.

"Elliot rules!" wrote Miley Cyrus. Instagram's official handle added, "Hello Elliot and thank you for using your voice and sharing your story."