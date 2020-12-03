Nikki and Brie Bella Worry Their Men Are Drinking Hallucinogenic Tea in the Woods (Exclusive)

E!

"Poor guy is probably shivering scared in dark somewhere," Nikki says of Artem. "I just need to give him like a Batman signal so I could go save him."

Nikki and Brie Bella are worried about what their men are up to in the woods.

In a hilarious preview clip for Thursday's new episode of "Total Bellas," Nikki and Brie become concerned after they receive a series of bizarre text messages from Artem Chigvintsev and Daniel Bryan.

"I do not even understand what's going on right now. I keep getting these random text messages from Bryan," Brie tells her mom Kathy Colace, before reading her husband's text. "'I am father. You are mother.' And then he wrote 'off-grid. So hungry, no food.' Like what?"

Coming down the stairs, Nikki says she's also received a weird message from Artem. "He wants to name Matteo's middle name, 'Wolf.'"

While Brie thinks the men are "drunk," Nikki reminds her twin that Bryan doesn't drink.

Kathy then chimes in and tells her daughters that Bryan had mentioned some type of "crazy" tea during lunch that day. Although neither Brie nor Nikki is able to recall the name of the tea, they are worried about the possibility of their significant others drinking some type of hallucinogenic beverage as they are alone in the woods.

"He better not do that tea!" Nikki says of Artem, before Brie shares that Bryan had sent her a pin of their location.

"I want to see the pin because all I got was weird middle names," Nikki continues. "I feel like Artem would have been pressured into doing it and is probably terrified out of his mind."

In a confessional, Nikki jokingly tells her sister that she "blames" Bryan.

"Artem would never do this on his own," she says. "Poor guy is probably shivering scared in dark somewhere. I just need to give him like a Batman signal so I could go save him."

After reading the text that Bryan sent Brie, Nikki concludes that her brother-in-law is "f--ked up."

"He would never say that sober," Nikki says, to which Brie replies, "The only thing that concerns me is I just think of our experience last time with Rahelio. It gets really deep."

"Let's hit the pin," Nikki says.

We'll have to see if the twins end up going to look for their men in the woods.

