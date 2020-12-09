Will Ferrell to Reunite with Elf Cast as Democratic Fundraiser for Georgia Runoff

Everett Collection

The star-studded table read takes place Sunday, December 13 at 4 p.m. ET, with the price of admission a donation to the Georgia Democratic Party ahead of the January 5 runoff elections that will determine control of the Senate.

Anyone who has made Will Ferrell's classic holiday film "Elf" a part of their own holiday tradition now has the opportunity to enjoy it two different ways in 2020.

As part of a fundraising effort for the upcoming Georgia runoff elections, Ferrell is reuniting with Zooey Deschanel and just about every major cast member from the iconic 2003 film this Sunday, December 13, at 4 p.m. ET for a live table read, per Variety.

Proceeds from the event will be funneled to the Georgia Democratic Party to aid candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in the state mandated Senate runoff election slated for January 5.

The runoff was triggered automatically by state law because both races were so very close on election day. And the reason that some of Hollywood's biggest stars would rally behind a local race is because this one sets the national political stage for the next two years, at least.

With Democrats retaining control of the House and gaining the White House, control of the Senate uniquely comes down to these two races. If Democrats can emerge victorious in both races, they'll gain control of the Senate. And as Georgia flipped blue for President-elect Biden, there is confidence it can happen.

Ferrell and Deschanel are being joined for this special fundraiser by original film stars Bob Newhart, Ed Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, and Kyle Gass. There is no mention of either James Caan or Peter Dinklage, but fans can always hope for a surprise or two.

There is a Jon Favreau participating, but it's not the film's director. Instead, it's the "Pod Save America" host. Also joining the OG cast are John Lithgow, Danny Woodburn, Ed Helms, Busy Philipps and Matt Walsh. Ashley Nicole Black will serve as host.

Deschanel could barely wait to share her excitement for this weekend's holiday special event, tweeting, "f I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I might explode into a burst of snowflakes."

Andy Richter and Ed Helms shared the link to the event's landing page, where fans can RSVP with a donation. While the group behind it is recommending a $30 minimum donation, there is an option for fans to type in their own amount, to ensure it's as exclusive to as many people as possible (so long as they're willing to donate something to the Democratic Party in order to participate).

You can check out the stars' early buzz -- as well as enthusiastic support from other celebrities -- as they start building anticipation for what's sure to be a loose, wild and funny event.

