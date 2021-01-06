Celebrities React as Trump Supporters Storm the Capitol: 'Horrific,' 'Stupid,' 'Lock Them Up'

Getty

Capitol Hill is an all-out madhouse.

On Wednesday, thousands of pro-Donald Trumpers stormed the Capitol to show support for the president and protest the results of the 2020 Election. The sea of supporters came after a rally in which Trump continued to falsely claim the election was stolen from him.

Barricades were charged, scaffolding scaled and, eventually, the Capitol building itself was breached -- as many government buildings were also evacuated. According to reports, arrests have been made and police guarding the Capitol released smoke bombs into the surging crowd.

Tear gas was released in the rotunda, there was an armed standoff and lawmakers were told to shelter in place.

Current scene at the Capital.



Buildings are locked down and everyone is sheltering in. pic.twitter.com/lYvoX1ra6r — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021 @IlhanMN

Evacuated our office and was told by Capitol police outside to get as far away from the complex as I safely could.



The atmosphere outside the Capitol is highly, highly charged, and we all know exactly why.



I hope to get back as soon as I can to confirm the election results. — Chris Pappas (@ChrisPappasNH) January 6, 2021 @ChrisPappasNH

The Mayor of DC ordered a 6pm citywide curfew, while Trump acknowledged the situation by only saying, "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

After criticizing Vice President Mike Pence, he later tweeted, "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

BEFORE tweeting to chill out, after protestors had entered the Capitol, he first chose to tweet an attack on the Vice President, but, you know, I guess. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2021 @JamesGunn

As the situation continues to escalate, political pundits, politicians and celebrities have taken to Twitter to share their disbelief at the turn of events -- and call out the difference in police response to this coup attempt and those who supported the Black Lives Matter movement during protests in 2020, and the MAGA crowd's previous support of police, with whom they're now clashing.

This is disgusting, appalling and NOT AT ALL PATRIOTIC. — WS (@wesleysnipes) January 6, 2021 @wesleysnipes

Where the National guards ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021 @iamcardib

The irony is pretty funny.........weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?🤔🤔🤔🤔......Let me just watch. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021 @iamcardib

And y’all better NOT BE OUTSIDE!!These are wild thugs out here ! Stay home.This ain’t our business.Stay at home safe but dangerous! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021 @iamcardib

So when right wing people violently storm the Capitol it’s ok? — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) January 6, 2021 @jvn

I don’t ever wanna hear some Karen ass fucking battle axe in my dms ever telling me well if they were peaceful... — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) January 6, 2021 @jvn

I’m so outraged & disappointed. Hearing from stunned friends & colleagues in tears watching this unfold. The Trump presidency has played w/ fire. Those who supported him in Congress should all be ashamed. He should be escorted out of town immediately. Be Best campaign, really? — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 6, 2021 @mariashriver

As @KatyTurNBC just said, @realDonaldTrump encouraged that angry mob to march down to the Capitol and while he took his sloppy, cowardly ass back to the White House.



He sent them to attack and he retreated. #MAGA — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 6, 2021 @YNB

This is horrific. This is Trumpism. This is beyond the pale. https://t.co/ypg5rLtKzh — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 6, 2021 @SophiaBush

this is what happens when you elect a reality tv star to the highest office in the land. May we never make this mistake again. #capitol — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) January 6, 2021 @AubreyODay

This is domestic terrorism. Stop calling it protesting. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 6, 2021 @MeghanMcCain

Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That’s being a patriot! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 6, 2021 @aplusk

This is (thankfully) a super dumb coup attempt.



It will fail.



But it is a coup attempt nonetheless and Trump and his Senate enablers must be held accountable. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 6, 2021 @MrJonCryer

Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021 @MarkRuffalo

This is so stupid. These Republicans don’t look heroic, they look like toddlers. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 6, 2021 @secupp

Trump supporters, DO NOT act like thug liberals. We are better than this! We respect law enforcement and we respect property. Do not become them. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 6, 2021 @TomiLahren

Oh god the #MAGAs are storming the Capitol. I’m genuinely worried — that’s a lot of steps to walk up. Their knees and calves must be SCREAMING. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 6, 2021 @pattonoswalt

Now...Imagine if they were black. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 6, 2021 @joshgad

Dear GOP, you have given the inmates the asylum. Bravo. You’ve endangered lives and plummeted our Nation into chaos...for a reality TV host who wants to fuck his daughter. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 6, 2021 @joshgad

This never happened during Viet Nam protests. Trump could put a stop to it, but he won’t. He’s disgraceful in every way. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) January 6, 2021 @JoyVBehar

This desperate "man" and his silly sheep. Embarrassing. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 6, 2021 @IssaRae

let’s just remind ourselves that @realDonaldTrump is definitely smiling about this right now. where’s that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” or “MARTIAL LAW” energy now, donald? — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) January 6, 2021 @dylanminnette

MAGA protestors have breached security & stormed the Capitol. Senators evacuated for fear of violence. Where are the cops? Why are they being allowed to do this? Remember a few months ago when peaceful protestors were met w/ tear gas/rubber bullets? This is nuts. ARREST THEM ALL. — Tiya Sircar (She/Her) (@tiyasircar) January 6, 2021 @tiyasircar

So let help me understand when there are peaceful protestors like BLM we are met with tear gas but when there are death threats to our public servants ,senators , congress our democracy there is none ? — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 6, 2021 @RoArquette

Mob of traitors has stormed the Capitol building—broken through the police and are now inside by the doors of the Senate chambers. Police overwhelmed. One was just hit and carried away. WHERE IS THE NATIONAL GUARD? WHERE ARE THE RUBBER BULLETS? WHY IS THIS MOB NOT BEING ARRESTED? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 6, 2021 @MMFlint

These are Trump thugs fighting the police right now. Why isn’t trump telling them to “stand back” or STAND DOWN? Because he loves the chaos. — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) January 6, 2021 @askjillian

4 years ago, millions of women marched in DC and around the country, in protest of Trump’s swearing-in. It was peaceful, solemn, and about solidarity.



This is how Trump cult members act.



Yet, they have the gaul to say Democrats are the ones turning the US into Venezuela. https://t.co/ejSMTI9Gdd — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 6, 2021 @ananavarro

And with Trumpers storming the Capitol...The Putins Trump experiment continues to exceed all of his expectations https://t.co/AQi1VoXVEn — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) January 6, 2021 @ColinHanks

What the actual f is happening to our country???? https://t.co/eOSk6ke0pp — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) January 6, 2021 @MiraSorvino

guns drawn in the chamber ... smdh ... — Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 6, 2021 @DonCheadle

The Republican party had turned this country into a banana republic. Everyone who voted for Trump and these anarchists & fascists should hold their head in shame today. This is sedition and treason. #repent — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) January 6, 2021 @CaroleRadziwill

It’s a good thing this wasn’t a BLM rally or else these assholes would have actual riot police to deal with. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) January 6, 2021 @armiehammer

I have never seen anything like this. This is unconscionable and dangerous. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) January 6, 2021 @RealLyndaCarter

Brought to you by Republican cowardice. "But I might get challenged in a primary. I won't be able to hang out at my country club. But if I lose, I won't get a job on Fox News." https://t.co/FI8dqNbakm — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 6, 2021 @JimGaffigan

Ask yourself -

Rember how quick the front of White House was cleared for trumps fascist photo op ?

Why are there no horses ?

No helicopters ? You don’t think this is an inside job /

If these protestors were black and brown they’d already been dead - — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 6, 2021 @johncusack

If these were Black Lives Matter protestors or immigrants’ rights protestors, this would certainly be a different scene. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2021 @JulianCastro