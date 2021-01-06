RHOD's Brandi Redmond Was Suicidal After Video of Her Mocking Asians Resurfaced

Bravo

Redmond was confronted by Asian costar Tiffany Moon, who said the video was "in poor taste."

Brandi Redmond was in the middle of a racial firestorm on Tuesday's season premiere of "The Real Housewives of Dallas," after a video resurfaced in which she appeared to mock the Asian community.

While Remond said the 2017 video showed her "making fun of my squinty eyes," she did it while putting on an offensive accent and exclaiming, "Everybody ask me what Asian I am, because my eyes, they squinty." The footage can be seen in the clip below.

When the video started to make the rounds in early 2020, she checked herself into a treatment center -- something Redmond opened up about at length in Tuesday's season premiere.

"I understand that I hurt people. Honestly, it was stupid and ignorant," she said, getting emotional as she talked about the footage with costar Stephanie Hollman. "I did it in front of my children and it was horrible. I want to be a good example for my children and I was wrong."

"The reaction of people was to cancel me, that I was a horrible person, a horrible mother," Brandi added in a confessional. "I went away for treatment because I was suicidal. I had so much guilt and shame that I needed help."

"I was willing to end my life, because I felt like that's what I should do," she then told Hollman, crying. "I'm extremely sorry for my actions and the pain that I caused people. I'm putting that pain back on myself and I'm ashamed."

As this was conversation was happening, the show cut to another convo between D'Andra Simmons and new housewife Tiffany Moon, who was born in China. Simmons tried to reassure Moon that Redmond didn't have any "hate in her heart" toward the Asian community, but Tiffany still confronted Brandi when the women all met up later in the episode.

First, however, Redmond apologized to the entire group.

"2020 didn't start off the best for me. I made a very ignorant, insensitive choice and I'm sorry," she said to them. "I live with a lot of shame and I'm still carrying it with me. I went to a mental health facility to help me through, because I was like, 'No one wanted to be friends with me anymore.'"

"And that's the last thing I wanted, so I thought that maybe I should make my life go away," she added. "I want y'all to know that I'm very grateful for all of you."

Moon pulled Redmond aside, prefacing her comments by telling Brandi she hoped her approach didn't come across as an attack.

"But I think that I would be remiss if I just sat silently. This is my opportunity to tell that what you did was wrong," Moon told her. "It hurt a lot of people's feelings. It was in poor taste."

After Redmond said she was being "ignorant" and "insensitive," Moon opened up about moving to America when she was just six -- saying she was made fun of because she didn't speak "a lick of English."