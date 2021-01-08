Republican Ana Navarro Eviscerates Republican Trump Enablers on The View: 'You Sold Your Souls'

ABC

"There is nothing you're going to say in the next 13 days that's going to erase what's happened in the four years."

Ana Navarro issued a blistering takedown of Republicans who have supported Donald Trump throughout his presidency -- including those who are now taking a stand against him in his final days in office.

Appearing on "The View" on Friday as cohost, the Republican first expressed her "shock" and "sadness" over the riots that erupted on Capitol Hill this week.

"I've fled communism, I've seen this before," said Navarro, whose family moved to the United States in the '80s from Nicaragua. "I never thought I'd see it in the United States of America."

"I was so struck by the irony that Republicans, pro-Trump Republicans have spent months telling us that Democrats would turn America into Venezuela," she added. "Instead, Donald Trump has turned America into Venezuela, a place where dictators try to perpetuate themselves in power by using mobs to threaten and attack their opponents."

She then turned her attention to Republican politicians who decided to distance themselves from Trump this week, following the siege in D.C. and only days from the end of his term.

"I'm livid. I am livid at all of those Republicans who have spent four years enabling, normalizing, legitimatizing, emboldening Donald Trump, and who all of a sudden have woken up for their four-year fever," she exclaimed.

"You're not going to erase in four days what you have done in four years. They knew exactly who he was," she continued, before calling out Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio.

"All of them looked the other way and played stupid and were accomplices because they liked his Cuba policy or because he moved the embassy in Israel or because they liked his abortion policy or his judicial nominations and they were willing to look the other way and embrace and legitimize a criminal," she continued, "a person who is a deranged mad man who has threatened the national security and social fiber of America so that they could get the little bones he threw at them and they wanted."

Navarro said these politicians "don't get to rewrite history" now, saying they have been "on the wrong side of history" by attacking Republicans like her throughout Trump's presidency.

"Telling us that we compromised, that were sellouts. No, you sold your souls out to support a criminal and you're going to have to live with that," she added. "There is nothing you're going to say in the next 13 days that's going to erase what's happened in the four years."

She said they could have voted him out during the initial Russia impeachment or resigned following the events in Charlottesville, "instead of waiting until now, 13 days before [his term ends."

"You know what guys, you own this," she added. "You own this just as much as Donald Trump does."