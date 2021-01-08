Celebrities & Public Figures Who've Already Gotten the COVID-19 Vaccine

Getty

These familiar faces are among some of the first to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine for the coronavirus is starting to be rolled out around the world. While millions will be in need of the vaccination over the course of the next few months, it's first being distributed to frontline workers like doctors and nurses.

In addition to these vital professionals, the COVID vaccine is also being given to United States politicians as a part of a "continuity of governance plan." In the UK, senior citizens have also begun to receive the vaccine, some of whom may be familiar faces!

In the US, there are currently two Coronavirus vaccines approved for use: Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and Moderna's vaccine, both of which require two doses. Additionally, there are several other vaccines currently in phase three trials.

Find out who's gotten the vaccine so far…

President-Elect Joe Biden received the first round of his vaccination on December 21st on the Christiana Care campus in Newark, Delaware.

"I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it's available, to take the vaccine. There's nothing to worry about. I'm looking forward to the second shot. The scientists and the people who put this together, the frontline workers, the people who were the ones who actually did the clinical work. Just amazing... We owe you big. We really do," he told reporters at the time.

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris was inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine on December 29th at Washington, D.C.'s United Medical Center. In the televised vaccination, Kamala thanked the healthcare workers at the hospital.

"That was easy. Thank you. I barely felt it... I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It is relatively painless, it happens really quickly, it is safe," Kamala said.

In mid December, Sir Ian McKellen became one of the most notable celebrities to receive the vaccine. The 81-year-old "Lord of the Rings" actor was given his first dose at London's Queen Mary's University Hospital, where he said he was "very lucky to have had the vaccine."

"It's a very special day, I feel euphoric. Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations... The take up amongst the older generation will be 100 percent — it ought to be — because you're having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to — you're doing your bit for society," Ian said, according to the Evening Standard.

It’s a thumbs up from Sir @IanMckellen who received the first dose of his #CovidVaccine today 👍https://t.co/W6JtOiwciR pic.twitter.com/otfqkj7I9J — NHS London (@NHSEnglandLDN) December 16, 2020 @NHSEnglandLDN

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen received the vaccine on live television on December 18th in Washington D.C.

"You still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now. For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can," Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters in regards to why the couple was vaccinated.

5. Elizabeth Warren & Other Senators

Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, along with other members of the Senate, have received the vaccine "at the advice of the Office of the Attending Physician for the continuity of government."

"The vaccine is safe, effective, and will save lives... I will continue to wear masks, social distance, and work to make sure vaccines are made widely available and administered equitably to health care workers, essential workers, teachers, medically underserved communities, and our nation at no cost and ASAP. The vaccine is a testament to all we can achieve when we listen to scientists, follow the advice of public health experts, and come together as a country," Elizabeth wrote on Twitter.

At the advice of the Office of the Attending Physician for the continuity of government, I received the first of two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. The vaccine is safe, effective, and will save lives. pic.twitter.com/d1lyB8lYYs — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2020 @SenWarren

6. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other Representatives

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the House of Representatives recently received the vaccine.

"The COVID vaccine became available to members of Congress last night and we are urged to take it as part of a continuity of governance plan... Just like wearing a mask, I'd never advise you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself," she said in an Instagram video.

If you have any questions or unease about the COVID vaccine, I got you!



I’d *never* ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself.



Yday per national security policy (PPD40), Congress began getting vaccinated.



I took the jab & am here to answer your questions. Ask away! pic.twitter.com/ZyBgXi7kRl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 19, 2020 @AOC

Filmmaker Oliver Stone received the vaccine while making a climate change documentary in Russia. The 74-year-old got his first shot and is hopeful about its effects.

"I got a vaccine shot. I don't know if it's going to work, I got it a few days ago. I've heard good things about the Russian vaccine. I have to get a second shot in 45 days. But I'm hopeful. It's a very good vaccine, I don't understand why it's being ignored in the West," Oliver said in an interview with Russian media, distributed by the Associated Press

"Great British Bakeoff" judge and cookbook author Prue Leith received the vaccine in the UK and shared her experience on Twitter.

"Who wouldn't want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab?? #vaccine," the 80-year-old wrote.

"The Bachelorette" alum Joe Park documented his experience getting the vaccine on his Instagram story. The anesthesiologist showed himself filling out a questionnaire and then getting the shot. He added that he was given Tylenol "for any injection site pain" and a small package of fruit snacks and then monitored for 15 to 20 minutes.

