Tessa Thompson Was Hit By a 'Monster Truck' on New Year's Eve

Tessa Thompson closed out 2020 with quite the unique "socially distanced interaction."

While appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday night, the actress recalled how she spent her New Year's Eve, revealing she got into a car accident while on her way to visit a friend.

"I drove up a mountain to go to a cabin and I thought, 'This will be totally safe because I won't see anybody,'" explained Thompson. "But I got into a car accident, so I did have a socially distanced interaction."

"I got hit by a big monster truck on the highway," she revealed, prompting Kimmel to ask if the vehicle that hit her was just a "huge truck" or, in fact, a real monster truck.

"Let's just put it this way. It is as monster as a truck could be, driving with a regular commercial license," Thompson replied, adding, "I got hit, but I'm safe, obviously and actually, the driver was very lovely in the end."

As an LA native, the "Thor: Ragnarok" star admitted that getting into a car accident wasn't anything new for her -- and fortunately the monster truck collision was a "pleasant one."

"I feel like I'm so used to car accidents because I was born and raised in Los Angeles, so it feels like accidents are my birthright," Thompson said. "I've had many of them. But this was a pleasant one."

"After this year, there's such gratitude [for] being alive, it was sort of the sweetest, loveliest accident of all of the ones I've had in a way," she said. "Also, it made total sense it's the only way to end [2020] would be to get into a car accident."

Thompson -- who was promoting her new film "Sylvie's Love" -- went on to chat about heading to Australia soon to film "Thor: Love and Thunder" and shared what she plans to do first after she completes her 14-day quarantine.

